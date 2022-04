GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Standup comedian Joe Pera is coming to Green Bay. He will be at the Meyer Theatre on Friday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. Joe is best known for his current Adult Swim series, 'Joe Pera Talks With You', which The LA Times refers to as ‘TV’s quietest, most artful comedy’. He has performed his subdued standup on “Conan,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and Comedy Central.

