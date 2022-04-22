ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Former treasurer charged with stealing over $10,000 from church in Clarksville

By Keely Quinlan
clarksvillenow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The former treasurer at a church in Clarksville has been indicted on a property theft charge after allegedly stealing over...

clarksvillenow.com

Comments / 5

Related
WREG

Former Dollar General employee accused of stealing $2.4K

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Dollar General employee was charged Friday after police say she stole thousands of dollars from the store’s register. Police say on April 14, the manager at the Dollar General on Hwy 51 N in Covington reported a theft surrounding a former employee. The investigation revealed that 25-year-old Andrea Thompson loaded a […]
COVINGTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Clarksville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasurer#Clarksville Now
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Body found in car at Midtown McDonald’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Memphis Police say a body was found in a car in the parking lot of a Midtown McDonald’s Thursday morning. Officers responded to the scene at the McDonald’s near Poplar Avenue and North Cleveland Street sometime before 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Memphis Police are treating this incident as a death investigation. Police say the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Dyersburg teacher charged after throwing student to ground

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyersburg teacher is facing charges after he was caught on video throwing a student to the ground. According to the Dyersburg Police Department, 61-year-old Carey Sanders of Greenfield physically assaulted a student on April 18. Police say Sanders was trying to break up a fight between two 14-year-old girls when he […]
DYERSBURG, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis’ deadliest zip codes revealed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Newly released data from the Memphis Police Department (MPD) pinpoints zip codes with the highest number of homicides in 2020 and 2021. ”Our manager just got robbed two weeks ago. Young guy, no more than 18. Came up behind her and put the pistol to her head,” said Clayborn Taylor, Frayser.
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

At least 2 injured in multiple shootings in Springfield

Expect another beautiful, summery day across the Midstate today. Melanie Layden tells us when it may cool down in the First Alert forecast. Two people were reported shot after a report of multiple shootings in Springfield last night. Man shot at Clarksville hotel. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A teen...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WREG

Parent turns in 15-year-olds accused of North Memphis robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a parent turned in two 15-year-old boys for the robbery of a customer Saturday night at a North Memphis gas station. Police say two people were caught on camera following around the customer inside the Marathon at the 2500 block of Jackson. When the victim approached the clerk to […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy