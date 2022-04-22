ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx man escapes fire in NYCHA apartment, says he made multiple complaints beforehand

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A Bronx man narrowly escaped a fire inside their NYCHA apartment, and he says the fire followed multiple complaints expressing concern.

Moises Hernandez returned to his apartment for the first time after a fire broke out inside the unit on Monday. He claims the fire could have been avoided.

He, his 70-year-old father and a live-in friend were able to escape the burning 13th floor apartment along with two dogs, but his dad’s birds weren’t so lucky.

Prior to the fire, Hernandez claims he had notified NYCHA several times about a burning odor coming from his fuse box when the washing machine was on.

Hernandez claims there were no follow-ups to inspect the electrical panel.

A statement from NYCHA says it is currently investigating the issue and in the process of temporarily relocating the family.

Hernandez says he lost his entire business inventory in the fire and spent thousands of dollars in vet bills to hospitalize his cats that were later rescued from his apartment.

He says his focus now is recouping what he lost.

The FDNY tells News 12 that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Comments / 13

speak my peace
3d ago

was the washer legal ?? was the office notified of its use in the apt ?? most sneak it in and avoid the surcharge. hhhmmmmm i wonder.. Now they want to sue for something that was illegal.. typical

Reply(1)
4
Memi AllaboutMe
2d ago

You can have washers in Nycha apts. They charge a water fee for it. The problem is NYCHA not fixing reported issues in repair work orders. You put a work order in they come verify it 40 times and never repair. work orders sit for years in open waiting on scheduling status!

Reply(1)
2
