Bronx man escapes fire in NYCHA apartment, says he made multiple complaints beforehand

A Bronx man narrowly escaped a fire inside their NYCHA apartment, and he says the fire followed multiple complaints expressing concern.

Moises Hernandez returned to his apartment for the first time after a fire broke out inside the unit on Monday. He claims the fire could have been avoided.

He, his 70-year-old father and a live-in friend were able to escape the burning 13th floor apartment along with two dogs, but his dad’s birds weren’t so lucky.

Prior to the fire, Hernandez claims he had notified NYCHA several times about a burning odor coming from his fuse box when the washing machine was on.

Hernandez claims there were no follow-ups to inspect the electrical panel.

A statement from NYCHA says it is currently investigating the issue and in the process of temporarily relocating the family.

Hernandez says he lost his entire business inventory in the fire and spent thousands of dollars in vet bills to hospitalize his cats that were later rescued from his apartment.

He says his focus now is recouping what he lost.

The FDNY tells News 12 that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.