ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Janesville Fire Department warns residents of new text scam

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BilAS_0fHWMJE400

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Janesville Fire Department is warning residents of a new scam involving fake fire department merchandise.

Scammers are texting individuals with an offer for fire department T-shirts and a weblink for more information.

Once it is clicked, the fraudulent website asks users to enter payment information for the non-existent merchandise.

The Janesville Fire Department says it does not sell merchandise and does not ask the community for such offers.

Anyone who believes they have fallen victim to the scam is asked to call the Janesville Police non-emergency line (608) 757-2244.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
The Independent

Missing 10-year-old girl Lily Peters found dead of ‘homicide’ in Wisconsin, police say

A missing 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin has been found dead, police say.The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was found in a wooded area near Duncan Creek Trail, Chippewa Falls, local police told reporters on Monday. The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.“At about 9.15 this morning, a body was located in the wooded area near the walking trail,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a press conference on Monday. “The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Lily Peters.”Mr Kelm then said a homicide investigation is underway, but no...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
WSAW

Man, woman arrested twice in 5 days for drug charges

TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department said a 36-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man are facing new drug charges less than a week after they were arrested on meth-related charges. In a press release, Lt. Scott Goldberg said Jamy Brost and Perry Carlstrom were...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WausauPilot

Names released in weekend crash that killed 3 on Hwy. 29

Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.
WAUSAU, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport man arrested for Sunday shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Darion Wheeler, 18, has been arrested for a shooting on Sunday morning. According to Freeport Police, officers were responding after gunshots were heard in the area of Homer Street and Oak Avenue around 11:01 a.m. and spotted Wheeler running from the scene. He was arrested and charged after police found the […]
FREEPORT, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing woman last seen in Sheboygan found dead

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A statewide Silver Alert that was issued Saturday, April 23 for missing 86-year-old Dorothy Friede has been canceled. Dorothy was found deceased. Friede is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with green eyes and short, curly brown hair. She was last wearing a white jacket, multi-color gray pants and black sandals.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy