Bonaparte, IA

Man killed in single-car crash in southeast Iowa

By Tasha Turner
khqa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEAR BONAPARTE, Iowa — A man was killed in a Friday morning single-vehicle crash in southeast Iowa....

khqa.com

Related
KCRG.com

Two western Iowa teens killed in rollover crash

DAKOTA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle accident on Saturday morning in north-central Iowa, according to officials. At around 6:19 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of 230th Street and Nevada Avenue on the edge of Dakota City. Troopers believe that a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck, operated by Gavin Maines, 17, of Woolstock, was traveling westbound on 230th Street failed to make the curve into Nevada Avenue. The truck rolled multiple times, ejecting its occupants, according to officials.
DAKOTA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

2 Hurt in Carroll County Crash

(Carroll County) Two people suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in northern Carroll County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 11:37 a.m. on Saturday at Velvet Avenue and 130th Street. Authorities identified the victims as 31-year-old Alexander Fister of Lytton, Iowa, and 69-year-old Dennis Hardy of Churdan, Iowa.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
KWQC

New details in fatal Muscatine County river crash

Montpelier, Iowa (KWQC) - In an arrest affidavit obtained by TV 6 News, police say that 36-year-old Joshua Peters of Davenport was operating the vehicle under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the accident. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff, the entire incident started...
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State Patrol: 1 dead in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a Sunday afternoon crash in Warren County. The Iowa State Patrol reports 82-year-old Glenna Clarke was killed in the crash. A crash report indicates she was crossing Highway 5 from Highway 316 between Hartford and Pleasantville when a pickup slammed into the driver's side of her car.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Update: Missing Iowa teen has been found

NEVADA, Iowa — A family in Nevada says their missing teen has been found. Jacob Ruby is 16. His mom tells KCCI he has been missing since Wednesday. He was last seen leaving in a Ford with no plates. He has since been found safe.
NEVADA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Friends of Iowa teen who died in crash bring her memory to prom

ALGONA, Iowa — There was a bittersweet moment at Algona High School's prom this weekend. Students made sure their classmate, who was killed in a car crash, was with them during that rite of passage. Madison Fraker died in a crash last month in Humboldt County. Her friends took...
ALGONA, IA
KCCI.com

Fire officials say woman pulled from burning Iowa home has died

NEVADA, Iowa — Fire officials in Nevada said a woman has died from her injuries in a house fire. The fire happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters said a woman living at the home was still inside when they arrived. Crews “engaged in an aggressive fire attack into the home,” fire officials said. Those crews were able to pull her from the burning structure.
NEVADA, IA
Magnolia State Live

Traffic stops in Mississippi county lead to weekend haul of ecstasy, morphine, meth, marijuana an multiple weapons

In three different traffic stops Friday and Saturday, Adams County Sheriff’s deputies confiscated a haul of illegal drugs, including high-powered narcotics, and firearms from Natchez city streets and Adams County roadways. On Friday afternoon, deputies initiated a traffic stop for a traffic violation on a vehicle traveling on Highland...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
KCJJ

ICPD: Transient who was high on meth walked into active car wash while a vehicle was being cleaned, got stuck

Iowa City Police say a transient who was high on meth wandered into an active car wash and couldn’t find his way back out. Officers were called to Casey’s on Scott Court just before 4:15 Saturday afternoon for a subject walking around inside the car wash while a car was being cleaned. Investigators say the subject in question, identified as 38-year-old Dustin Young, showed signs of being “extremely” high on meth. Young required an officer’s assistance in leaving the car wash.
IOWA CITY, IA
KBUR

Warsaw man dies in Lee County crash

Montrose, IA- The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has reported the death of a Warsaw, Illinois man following an accident in Lee County. According to a news release, on Wednesday, April 20th, at about 3:15 PM the LeeComm 911 center was contacted by numerous callers regarding an accident at the intersection of US 27 (Highway 218) and 200th street (Franklin Road) involving two vehicles.
WARSAW, IL
KCRG.com

Iowa’s Oldest Oak Tree clings to life following EF-4 tornado

WINTERSET, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa’s oldest oak tree is in danger after last month’s EF-4 tornado hit Madison County, KCCI’s Andrew Mollenbeck reports. The bur oak, which stands in Pammel State Park, sprouted in 1634, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. That is nearly a full century before the birth of George Washington (1732).
IOWA STATE

