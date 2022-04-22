ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British royals mark fourth birthday of Prince Louis with new photos

By Reuters
 3 days ago
An undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of Britain's Prince Louis ahead of his fourth birthday on April 23, 2022, taken earlier this month in Norfolk by his mother, Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and obtained by Reuters on April 22, 2022. The Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate on Friday published four photographs of their youngest child Louis to mark his fourth birthday.

The photographs of Louis, who turns four on Saturday, were taken by Kate in Norfolk, east England, and show him smiling, holding a cricket ball and running along a beach.

Louis is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, and fifth in line to the throne, behind his grandfather Charles, father William and siblings George and Charlotte.

Reporting by Alistair Smout Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

