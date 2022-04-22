ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Three Capital High School students win statewide financial competition

By Jaurdyn Johnson
KTVH
KTVH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2khZxj_0fHWL7gO00

The Montana Council for Economic Education announced the state winners of the Personal Finance Competition Friday, April 22.

Three Capital High juniors, Paul Mousel, Ethan Hull and Evan Coble, were the Montana winners.

For the teenagers learning the vocabulary surrounding budgeting and finances was an exciting venture.

“There was a couple of financial terms that I did not know that I had to find out on the spot,” said Mousel.

The three high schoolers competed virtually against 320 competitors and won $500 to split between them.

Mat Reyant is the Capital High School Business Educator and says he could not have been more proud.

“We had some kids with some high scores and that was kind of impressive and then when we got the news that we had three teams in the top 10 and the one team that the state champions that was that was awesome to see,” said Reyant.

The Montana Council for Economic Education says teaching people at a young age how to budget and improve finanical relationships is a key part of the competition

“It was once almost impolite to talk about money and finance and that's really hurt a lot of people when they make decisions when they come out of high school or college level and so if we can do these programs that are improving and understanding relationship with money and understanding scarcity and budgets and prioritization then we're having a lot more success,” said Dax Schieffer.

Capital High School had three teams total place in the top ten, and Mousel, Hull and Coble will compete in a semi-final on May 11.

Comments / 1

Related
NBCMontana

Whitefish school board candidate brings community controversy

KALISPELL, MONT. — The community of Whitefish is currently talking about an email that was sent by a citizen running for one of two open positions in this years district school board election. On August 12 of last year the Whitefish School Board was voting on safe return guidelines...
WHITEFISH, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Helena, MT
Education
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Local
Montana Education
KTVH

Montana test scores down after COVID-19 impact

The Montana Office of Public Instruction has released its annual “report card” – highlighting student assessment data at the state, district and school level, as required by the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.
HELENA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Budgeting#College#Capital High School
KULR8

Montana Tribal Nations receiving $62,500 each through HEART Fund

HELENA, Mont. - Montana’s eight Tribal Nations will see a distribution of $500,000 through the Healing and Ending Addiction Through Recovery and Treatment (HEART) Fund. A release from the Office of the Governor says the HEART Fund invests $25 million per year to provide for a full continuum of substance use prevention and treatment programs for communities.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Two Incumbents, Four Newcomers Vie for Kalispell School Board Positions

Compared to 2021, when opposition to school masking policies prompted a bloc of outspoken challengers to try unsuccessfully to unseat a slate of incumbents, this year’s school board election in Kalispell is somewhat less contentious but no less crowded. The Kalispell Public Schools Board of Trustees races will be...
KALISPELL, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KTVH

KTVH

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Helena, Montana news and weather from KTVH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy