VISALIA, Calif. — A house was badly burned early Monday morning in Visalia after firefighters said someone left a candle burning unattended. Firefighters were called to a house on W. Harter Ave. around 1:30 a.m. Monday, where they found flames threatening to spread to a neighbor's house. They worked quickly to put the fire out using a ladder truck and several fire trucks. They said they found heavy smoke and the majority of the fire in a back bedroom, where a candle had been left burning.

VISALIA, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO