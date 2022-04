NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans started its season 3-16. Now, the pesky Pelicans are proving to be a handful for the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference playoffs. Brandon Ingram scored 16 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the Pelicans beat the Suns — playing without injured star Devin Booker — 118-103 in Game 4 on Sunday night to tie the first-round series 2-2. Game 5 will be Tuesday night in Phoenix.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO