Robert Page opens up on making Wales his team after mate Ryan Giggs' arrest, his World Cup dreams - and 'pinching himself' at coaching 'one of the best in the world' Gareth Bale

By Ian Ladyman
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Rob Page is a Welshman from the Rhondda Valley. He was a central defender in the Premier League and, as a kid, a decent full back on the rugby field.

But tough men can get emotional, too, and it is when the subject of his mum and dad and a night at the Cardiff City Stadium is raised that the countenance of the Wales manager briefly changes.

'There were tears the night we played Belgium last November,' Page says.

Wales boss Rob Page has opened up about his time with the team and their bid to make the World Cup in Qatar
Page has taken Wales on the brink of qualifying for their first World Cup since 1958

'We needed a point to get to the World Cup play-off, so to get what we needed... yeah... there were some tears. Relief, pride.

'Mum and dad were there. All the family. Oh come on, don't get me started again…'

Page has been doing the Wales job as caretaker since Ryan Giggs stepped aside following his arrest on assault charges in November 2020. In that time, Giggs's assistant has taken his country to the last 16 of last summer's Euro 2020 and now to the brink of qualification for the Qatar World Cup.

After a recent eliminator win against Austria, Wales face Scotland or Ukraine in June for a place in England's group this winter.

Page has admitted his emotions have got the better of him during his time as head coach

In Wales they say the national team feels like Page's side now and he admits he feels that, too.

'It is nice to hear that,' he tells Sportsmail. 'It has evolved. Ryan is my mate and I am still desperately loyal to him. The principles he relied on are ones we have continued with as they were very successful. But yeah, this is my team now. It feels that way.'

Page is a quiet, modest man. He has been living in Sheffield with his wife, Kate, since playing for United at Bramall Lane almost two decades ago. Before that he made his name playing for Watford.

But it is Wales that consumes him currently. His country have not played at a World Cup since 1958.

Page was Ryan Giggs' assistant before replacing him after arrest for assault charges in 2020 
The 47-year-old is due in court in August after being charged of assaulting two women

'There is still one huge game to play and it will be emotional whoever we face,' he says over coffee at the Cross Scythes pub on the edge of the Peak District.

'If it's Scotland it's a derby and if it's Ukraine the world will want them to win and I understand that completely.

'People have suggested that Ukraine should be found a place in the World Cup regardless and I wouldn't oppose that. But for us to even be in this position is surreal.

'Sometimes I take a step back and think about it. It's massive. Being a proud Welshman and growing up in the Valleys, football is so important to us.

The Dragons will face either Scotland or Ukraine for a spot at the World Cup in Qatar this year
Under Page, Wales reached the knockout stages of Euro 2020 last summer
They were ultimately beaten 4-0 by Denmark in the Round of 16 in Amsterdam

'Rugby has been number one but I think football has taken over now, I really do. We haven't got, say, England's pool of players so the leveller is the environment we create.

'These Wales players would walk on glass along the M4 to get here and play. Before the Austria game recently, I spoke to them and said it felt like being with a group of friends. No money, no politics. Just like having a kickabout with my mates. That's the feel and it has taken us a long way.'

Page's first management job was at Port Vale in League One in 2014. Back then his wages barely covered the cost of the diesel required to get from Yorkshire to Staffordshire and back every day.

Page loved being out there with his boots on, though. He always has. As a kid, his father, Malcolm, ran his local boys' team, while his mum, June, washed the kits. Then, at 16, he was off to Watford.

'I left the Valleys and it was a culture shock,' he smiles. 'At home I had my mum shouting at me to get up and eat my breakfast. Catching the school bus was all I had to think about.

'The next thing I am in digs in St Albans, an hour from Watford. So up at 7am, get the bus. Dropped off in Watford and walk to Vicarage Road. Wash and polish my pro's boots. Sort his kit out.

'Then get the coach to training 40 minutes away. Put your pro's gear out and then go out training. Then more jobs. Pick up the first-team kit. In the skip. Hoover the physio room back at the stadium, clean the changing rooms.

'The kit man would come round at 4pm with dust on his finger. It's not good enough. Do it again. Another hour. Always about discipline. Then it was the same journey back to St Albans. I'd fall asleep in my dinner at my digs. I was a £29.50-a-week YTS. Then at 17 it went up to £35 a week. But it wasn't about the money. The carrot was a pro contract at 18.'

Underpinning all of that for Page was talent but he had a good attitude, too. He captained teams in all four divisions.

'I was a mouthy sod and that was why I got the armband,' he smiles. 'I used to say it as it is. I hate players who talk a good game but don't deliver. In training I wanted things done right. I am the same as a manager.'

Page admitted rugby was the number one sport in Wales for a very long time 
But he feels football has overtaken rugby thanks to the achievements of the national team

The fundamentals of the game are dear to Page. After Port Vale came a job at Northampton but, sacked after less than a year, he took a coaching job at Nottingham Forest. 'That was a breath of fresh air,' he says. 'Back on the grass, no media, no managing up. I enjoyed it.'

With Wales that continued for a while. He was in charge of the age-group teams from March 2017 until Giggs asked him to become his assistant two years later.

Page had revolutionised what he calls the intermediate set up by implementing systems for young players he had seen in places such as Holland and Switzerland. But when Giggs asked him to move back to senior coaching, he did not hesitate.

'With the intermediates, I had probably the safest job of my life but the opportunity Ryan gave me was unbelievable,' he recalls. 'I feel for Ryan. He is a mate and I have him to thank for being in this position. He has been nothing but supportive since he stepped away. It's just difficult. We have contact, absolutely.

'You don't stop being mates all of a sudden, do you? So yeah, we speak. Maybe once every couple of months. But it's not necessarily always football.'

Page now works with players in his senior Wales squad he knew as youngsters. But when he really needs to understand how far he has come, he only has to look at Gareth Bale.

Gareth Bale scored twice in the 2-1 win over Australia in the playoff semi-final in March

'I see that as my progression but I am human as well and yeah, I can recognise I have gone from Port Vale to managing one of the best players in the world,' he says. 'I do pinch myself. But first and foremost I try to be a good bloke. Do that, be respectful and you will get the best out of the players.'

Bale, 32, is fundamental to Wales' immediate prospects. He also requires careful handling simply because he is not playing any club football at Real Madrid.

Before scoring both Welsh goals in their tumultuous victory over Austria last month, Bale had played less than 90 minutes of club football since last turning-out for his country the previous November.

'Gareth deserves all the credit for making it work with us,' explains Page. 'We have contact before each camp and I ask him what he needs. Same with Aaron Ramsey. I will tweak sessions.

The 32-year-old remains a fundamental influence on Wales, despite his struggles in Madrid
Bale remains largely persona non grata in Spain, but Page believes he's been mishandled 

'If I want to do an attacking session on one day but I don't have them available, I will do a defensive session instead. When I do the attacking work, I need my two pivotal players there.

'When Gareth won his 100th cap last November, he tweaked his calf after 20 minutes. So not playing does catch up with you. It does concern me. Training does not replicate game time, so you have to credit him with the way he somehow manages to do it for us.'

Bale has been criticised beyond measure in Madrid. The media have described him as a parasite. 'That's a disgrace,' counters Page. 'What he goes through over there is appalling but that man has mental strength I haven't seen before. He is just the most positive bloke you will ever meet. I see a lot of Gary Speed in him. I have told him.

'I would be playing for Watford and Gary as captain of Wales would be there welcoming everyone in to camp. And he would be exactly the same with me as he would be with someone who was playing for Manchester United.

Wales haven't lost a game since they were knocked out of Euro 2020 last summer 
They have not lost a game at the Cardiff City Stadium, the venue for their play-off win, since 2018 

'Gareth is like that. When (Huddersfield winger) Sorba Thomas came in last November for the first time, I think the only time he had ever seen Gareth was when he was playing FIFA on his Xbox.

'But Gareth is there standing over him talking to him. Sorba's eyes were like saucers. He was blown away that Gareth had time to spend with him. Gareth is the most normal bloke you will ever meet. We are so lucky to have him.'

Wales have not lost a game since last summer's Euros. They have not lost at the Cardiff City Stadium since 2018.

Yet the peculiarity is that Page's contract with the Football Association of Wales expires the moment the World Cup campaign ends. So it could be in June. Or it could be in December.

'Come the final whistle against Scotland or Ukraine, if things haven't gone our way then I am out of contract,' Page shrugs. 'This is not about me but that is just a fact.'

With Giggs not due in court until August, the FAW face a situation that is legally complex. Wales, though, are due to play Nations League games in June and next September. The understanding is that Page will be in charge.

'I will just get on with my job until I am told otherwise and they have said we will continue as we are,' he says. 'I have had that conversation and we are already planning for June and beyond. If you want a secure 7/10 job, don't get involved in football.

'The extremes in this job are ridiculous. When the final whistle goes against Austria, for example, you can't buy that feeling. Would I want that 7/10 job? No way.'

The Austria and Belgium games are career highlights so far. His parents — still living in the same house in the Valleys — were there last month, even though June spent the last 20 minutes pacing the corridors of the stadium.

In terms of what could be next, Page will not even consider it. He refused an invite to attend the World Cup draw and accepts that he is probably the only football fan in Wales not fantasising about Doha.

'Is everyone else dreaming about it?' he asks rhetorically. 'Absolutely they are. And let them. But we are grounded. I didn't want to go to Qatar. I didn't want to tempt fate.

'We are gonna turn up to camp in June and give it absolutely everything we have got to win a game of football. And then, when the final whistle goes and we have won, then watch me go…'

