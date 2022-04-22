Mustang Public Schools Employee Resigns Over Possible Embezzlement

In a viral video that has spread on social media, a white female student is recorded calling a Black male student the N-word at a Henry County, Georgia, high school. The boy then proceeds to slap the girl. “Racism in any shape or form isn’t okay,” Komisha Davis told local...
Middle school teacher has been suspended after he was caught on camera throwing a 8th-grade student, who was diagnosed with severe autism, to the ground as he was trying to break up a fight between two 14-year-old girls. The girl’s parents believe the fight may have been the result of bullying and the bullying became too much to bear. The parents also said there’s no excuse for what the teacher did. “I do want him fired, and I don’t want him to do anything to no child again.” the girl’s mother said.
Teacher says she was forced to remove rainbow stickers from her classroom door supporting gay and transgender rights. Now, the educator claims the high school the district is terminating her contract at the end of this school year. The high school teacher believes she was removed because she has been outspoken in advocating for gay and transgender students and encouraging journalism students to investigate the sticker removal. She says that she doesn’t want to leave K-12 education, because she cares.
The high school child nutrition manager says that she recently received a letter from the school district, informing her that she had to pay the district back more than $23,000 due to a payroll error that had gone unnoticed for six years, after she received a promotion during the 2016-17 school year. Now, the school employee has three options for repaying the money. “Just received this in the mail. Had no idea this was happening. Now I have 7 days to fix a 6 year mistake made by payroll dept. Anyone have the answer?” The lunchroom manager posted on her social media account.
Eufaula Public Schools (EPS) announced on social media that the threat forcing an evacuation of elementary and middle school students was deemed non-credible after an investigation. EPS said it will always take precautions to keep staff and students safe when any threat is made. ***. Eufaula Public Schools in McIntosh...
Tulsa County Commissioners are asking the state help to repair, and possibly expand, the juvenile detention facility that's only been open for two years. Elected leaders toured the building to see the damage and learned that repairs have already cost $250,000. They say they need immediate modifications because the facility was not meant to house juveniles accused of violent crimes, but it is.
