Going into the Republican primary for Pennsylvania governor, one of Dave White’s goals was “peaking at the right time.”. The former union steamfitter and Delaware County Councilman, who owns a profitable HVAC company, has been self-funding his way to a respectable standing in polling of the crowded race. Most surveys have had him in third or fourth place in the field of nine, behind better-known politicians like State Sen. Doug Mastriano and former congressman Lou Barletta, and jockeying with former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO