ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

In a 5v5 world, Overwatch 2 is still figuring itself out

By Tyler Colp
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a few hours of Overwatch 2's alpha playtest, it finally clicked. I'm a 3,000-hour Overwatch player—obsessive, really—and it took me several games to get what was going wrong for me in the long-awaited sequel to Blizzard's hero shooter. By removing two players, one tank per team, Overwatch smashed the fast...

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Godzilla and King Kong are Call of Duty: Warzone's next operators

Say what you will about Call of Duty's strange choices for crossover events over the last year, but somebody has to appeal to 45-year-old action movie dads. It looks like Warzone is kicking things up a notch this time: the real Nakatomi Plaza from Die Hard was cute, Rambo and Judge Dredd skins were neat, but what about mother-hecking Godzilla and their best friend King Kong?
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Overwatch League season start delayed by Covid-19 resurgence

The Overwatch League has announced that, due to "the Covid situation happening in China right now," the beginning of the 2022 season in the East region is being delayed by two weeks, and will get underway on May 20. The change will impact the Chinese teams Chengdu Hunters, Guangzhou Charge,...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How to get Overwatch 2 beta access with Twitch drops

Overwatch 2's first beta begins on April 26 and you'll be able to get access to it by watching specific streamers like Pokimane, Seagull, and others on Twitch, according to Blizzard's new blog post. Even if you don't own the base game, which is required to play the beta, you'll be granted a free trial to it that lasts until the beta ends on May 17.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Design#Video Game#Overwatch 2#Fps
PC Gamer

How to use Great Runes in Elden Ring

Survive the Lands Between with these Elden Ring guides. Elden Ring Great Runes are dropped by the main bosses in the Lands Between—along with Remembrances—but it's not immediately clear what you're supposed to do with them. They just sit in your inventory doing nothing until activated and equipped. And even then, there's another step needed to get the benefit.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

All Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Shift codes and how to redeem them

Looking for some Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Shift codes? Tiny Tina's Wonderlands well underway and there are all-new Shift codes to redeem. There's a big ol' chest in Brighthoof, home of Queen Butt Stallion, and you'll need a Skeleton Key to open it, which you'll get from a Shift code. There's no telling what loot is stashed away in the chest but rest assured, it'll be some powerful stuff. With that in mind, let's take a look at the latest Shift codes and how to redeem them.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

CD Projekt 'looking into' menstrual leave after GOG announcement

In a huge step for equality in the workplace (both within the games industry and beyond), GOG recently announced that it's started offering menstrual leave to its employees. This means that "whenever period pains occur," affected employees can take as much time as needed off work to recover. The menstrual...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The best gaming mouse in 2022

The best gaming mouse has a lot of work to do. It has to be incredibly fast, reliable, and adaptable to a variety of game genres or playstyles. We've tried to hit a few different types of gaming mouse for our testing. The goal is to find something that will stick around, keep up with your gaming habits, and treat your fingertips right.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Overwatch
PC Gamer

Satisfactory devs outline Update 6, new approach to reach release

The developers at Coffee Stain Studios have taken a new approach to Update 6 for Satisfactory, releasing a 12-minute video outlining the entire update—as well as why they're doing so. In short, they're letting you know in advance that the update won't be huge, but that's because they're taking time to really drill down and get the game ready for its 1.0 release—which will probably be this year. To that end, Update 6 releasing some time in early June might be the last big update before the whole thing comes tumbling out.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Tug-of-war RTS Warpips is a bit of cute, casual carnage

Warpips, the fast-casual strategy tug of war tower defense hybrid thing from Skirmish Mode Games, has finally released. After a year in Early Access, Warpips is now 1.0 with a big update adding all manner of new units to the fight. If you haven't seen it yet, Warpips is a...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Apex Legends' next hero is Newcastle, a shield-bearing Robocop

Apex Legends is finally getting its knight in shining armour with shield-bearing soldier Newcastle prepares to become the game's 21st legend next season, Savior. Newcastle (not to be confused with, err, the northern English city) was revealed in a new trailer, revealing him to be Bangalore's long-lost brother Jackson. That's somewhat complicated by the fact that, according to recent story events, Jackson is supposed to be dead. Considering that chrome visor, though, I reckon some Robocop shenanigans may be afoot.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

New Halo Infinite roadmap targets online co-op in August

It's been a long wait for Halo Infinite's campaign co-op, and we still have a summer of waiting ahead before it arrives. A Halo Infinite blog post published Friday lays out what to expect for the remainder of 2022, beginning with season 2's launch on May 2. Campaign co-op now...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Diablo Immortal is coming to PC after all

Turns out Diablo Immortal, the mobile spin-off that's garnered its fair share of controversy, is heading to PC as well. The action RPG will be making its way to PC in open beta on June 2, the same day as its full release on iOS and Android. There'll also be cross-play and cross-progression between both platforms, so you can play on the go and then pick up where you left off on your desktop. It's a surprise move considering Blizzard had focused so heavily on perfecting the game for mobile. The game's initial announcement irked an awful lot of Diablo fans, which came at a time when many were expecting news on the much-anticipated Diablo 4. The reveal faced hefty backlash with fans accusing Blizzard of forgetting its roots, calling it a "slap in the face" and claiming that Blizzard had "spit in the faces" of the community.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Valorant's next agent controls nightmare ink, shadow monsters

Riot's hero shooter Valorant is gearing up to begin Episode 4 Act 3 in the next week or so. At the same time, a new agent will be joining the Valorant roster. Her name is Fade, she's from Turkey, and she fights with shadow powers. Fade's abilities involve manipulating a goopy, sticky-looking substance that is apparently "nightmare ink", which she can use to recon enemies, limit their movement, and impair their vision.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Is there a game only you seem to remember?

Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. - How much free storage space have you got on your PC?. - Have you ever had to downgrade after an upgrade?. I think it had aliens in it. And the theme tune was unforgettable. It went, "da DA da," or something like that. Is there a game locked away in your memories, something from the distant past, that you can't remember the name of and nobody else ever mentions? In the foggy soup of edu-games and random things that came packaged with the family PC, is there something you wish you could recall? Maybe someone else will know what you're talking about. Now that I think about it, they probably weren't aliens. They might have just been weird fish.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Prove your videogame music expertise with this daily Heardle clone

First came Wordle, then came Wordle clones, and now here come the clones of Wordle clones. Heardle, a daily puzzle game that has you guess the name of a song based on listening to just a few seconds of its intro, is one of the more popular games like Wordle we've come across, and it's gotten so famous among puzzle lovers that it too now has some imitators.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Hyper Light Breaker publisher Perfect World is now Gearbox Publishing

Perfect World Entertainment, which publishes Torchlight, the Neverwinter MMO, and the upcoming Hyper Light Breaker, recently announced its acquisition by the Embracer Group. The publisher will adopt Gearbox branding, though it says no changes have been made to personnel, stating: "All of our games will continue to be published by the same group of enthusiastic gamers. Though the company name is changing, our titles, development plans, and passion for our work will remain."
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

Halo Infinite's first season has been an awkward mess

Halo Infinite's abnormally-long first season is about to come to a close. On May 3rd, Season 2 will roll in with two new maps, three new modes, a new battle pass and a mercifully shorter runtime of 3 months, hopefully giving Infinite a much-needed shot in the arm. It's probably...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy