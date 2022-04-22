ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

Permit for marijuana grow facility OK'd in Manistee

By Jeff Zide
The News Advocate
 3 days ago
Ken Armour -- the owner of a building 51 Ninth Street -- goes over his plans for a special use permit application at a city of Manistee Planning Commission special meeting. The permit is for the building to become an indoor marijuana grow facility. Armour owns the building -- but will not be involved with the proposed grow operation --- but is leasing out the building to the operators of the proposed grow facility. (Jeff Zide/News Advocate)

MANISTEE — A special use permit for a marijuana grow facility at 51 Ninth St. was approved at a Manistee Planning Commission special meeting Thursday.

The planning commission tabled the special use permit application during the April 7 regular meeting due to several concerns about the site plans for the building that were submitted by the building's owner, Ken Armour.

Armour owns building but will have no involvement in operating the grow facility. He will be leasing the building to the operators of the marijuana grow facility.

At the special planning meeting, Katie Mehl, Manistee County planner and zoning administrator, read aloud the concerns that the planning commission had. She also noted that Armour had addressed some of those concerns in the revised plans that he brought before the commission Thursday.

"The inventory room identified on the north side of the building in (Ken Armour's) plans, this was something that I caught with the first plans that Ken had submitted," Mehl said.

It is indicated at six feet four inches wide. This new plan is modified to be nine feet wide.

She also noted other concerns, including that the loading area was not clearly identified on the interior plan — the new plans that were submitted now include that information.

Mehl also said, "... the inventory room and the nine-foot wide entrance correlates with the loading area on the external site plan."

The previous plans submitted by Amour did not have the external site plan line up with the internal site plan.

The exterior site plan now has a finished floor elevation on the loading dock and it's also indicated on site plans that that area is four feet wide for the loading dock, Mehl said.

Other items that were discussed at the April 7 meeting to be put into an amended site plan include:

•  A stipulation waiving the maximum lighting requirements on the east side of the building.

• A landscape buffer along 12th Street is identified by trees and plantings.

• A bike rack that is easily identified on the eastern side of the building, next to a walkway.

• A carbon filtration system — which was not necessarily something that's identified on the site plan — but Mehl and Armour discussed an acceptable carbon filtration system incorporated into the site. That was done so the planning commission could make sure a similar stipulation (about carbon filtration systems) could use the same language as what was proposed at the 170 Golcheski Drive grow site.

• Adding a fencing requirement around the building was also discussed at the April 7 planning commission meeting. However, Mehl said there was no new proposed fencing that identified on the new site plan submitted Thursday.

She also said that the Manistee city attorney indicated to her that it does not appear that the building itself needed to be fenced off. Since the cultivation is occurring inside, the building is only required to be locked and alarmed with a video surveillance system as required by rule 420.209 of the Michigan Regulations and Taxation of Marihuana Act.

In addition to the earlier items, the commission also proposed seven new stipulations to the amended site plan. Each one of the stipulations was approved by verbal vote individually before they were all adopted with a roll call vote.

Those stipulations included:

• No noxious odors are allowed that could be recognized by a reasonable person. The wording for that stipulation was the same as was used for the grow facility on 170 Golcheski Drive.

• No outdoor cultivation of marijuana is allowed.

• The fire department is to sign off on all stipulations provided in site plan.

• Appropriate security cameras are to be placed around exterior building to meet or exceed state requirements.

• The development must meet the current requirements of the zoning ordinance for stormwater runoff.

• If the development is not built out to the specifications of the site plan the special use permit will terminate after two years.

After those stipulations were adopted, the special use permit was unanimously approved.

With the approval, this will make for five potential grow facilities in Manistee, with special use permits being given out to a grow facility at the Iron Works building, one on Golcheski Drive, one at Authentic 231 on Arthur Street, and another one on 160 10th St.

However, Mehl said she wasn't sure if the permit had expired for the 10th Street site. She noted that none of the sites are fully operational as of yet.

Comments / 1

