New projects in the works at Lehigh Valley Zoo

By Hanna O'Reilly
 3 days ago

SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - Change is in the air at the Lehigh Valley Zoo. There have been some updates to the penguin home, and a new giraffe will be joining the zoo next month. "Part of our mission here at the Lehigh Valley Zoo is conservation, and Earth Day is all about...

New Jersey 101.5

Beloved NJ zoo closes after 73 years: Animals need new homes

While many New Jerseyans have been able to recover from Hurricane Ida last September, there are still several companies that have been unable to. After almost 73 years of business, The Johnson Park Zoo is coming to a close. The 478-acre zoo is home to more than 100 animals, all of which will be displaced if they are unable to find homes.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Zoo welcomes rare male fishing cat with hope there could be future kittens

A UK zoo has welcomed a rare male fishing cat, with the hope there could be kittens in the future.The new addition to Newquay Zoo in Cornwall, called Ozil, has been brought in to live with the zoo’s female fishing cat, called Freya.Endangered fishing cats are medium-sized wild cats that can be found in the wetland areas of South East Asia, northern India and Sri Lanka, in places such as swamps, marshes, lakes, creeks and mangrove forests.They are bigger than a house cat, but not as big as a leopard or a tiger, and as their name suggests, this species...
ANIMALS
UPI News

Wandering polar bear caught on camera climbing on roof of house

Sometimes creatures of the wild like to venture off and get a little too close for comfort -- moseying around in humankind's turf. That's exactly what happened on April 10 when a polar bear was caught on videotape climbing onto the roof of Bobbi Stevens' house in St. Anthony, Newfoundland, Canada.
ANIMALS
WFMZ-TV Online

Hamburg woman: 'I opened the door and... there was a bear'

HAMBURG, Pa. — It's springtime and the bears are out. "I opened the door and I looked out, and there was a bear literally six feet from me," said Kathrine Bradley, who lives in Hamburg. Bradley has lived at the base of the Blue Mountain for the last five...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Weird Looking Animal Caught On Camera In New York

Anytime you are taking a walk around the neighborhood you just never know what you will see. This morning while on my walk around my neighborhood I saw something that I never have seen before. Mind you that I grew up here in New York, lived in West Seneca, New York through the 80s and 90s and we even had plenty of open fields in our backyard and I have never seen something like this before.
WEST SENECA, NY
natureworldnews.com

Top 5 Breeds of Very Affectionate and Friendly Cats

One typical criticism leveled towards cats is that they aren't loving, as per the spruce pets. While some felines are unconcerned with their owners, others enjoy social engagement with their favorite people. There are several friendly cat breeds that, while having strong social demands, lavish their owners with love and...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Baby Black Bears Rescued in North Carolina by Zoo

The North Carolina Zoo has added an adorable and tiny brother-sister duo to its facilities. The popular zoo has taken in two darling black bear cubs recently. And the cuteness is beginning to hit an overload over there!. The tiny black bear brother and sister duo were rescued recently from...
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

TikTok Obsesses Over Cruel “Animal Sanctuary” That Lets Guests Swim With Otters and Play With Other Imprisoned Exotic Animals

The latest TikTok obsession is a Texas “animal sanctuary” that lets customers swim with otters and interact with other imprisoned animals. A travel blogger @readysetjetset made TikToks of her time at the Blue Hills Ranch, a 150-acre giraffe and animal sanctuary. Blue Hills Ranch is home to many other exotic animals like zebras, camels, kangaroos, mini donkeys, giraffes, emus, axis deer, and Scottish highland cows.
ANIMALS
WFAE

The North Carolina Zoo's aviary is closing permanently

The North Carolina Zoo is closingits aviary permenantly. The high humidity indoor environment required for the exhibit had taken its toll on the 40-year-old structure, which was in need of significant repairs, zoo officials said Thursday. All but a few of the 93 birds of 33 species, such as flamingos...
LIFESTYLE
KTVZ

Meet the Columbus Zoo’s newest Humbolt penguin chick with a big personality

The Columbus Zoo welcomed the birth of a “cute bundle of feather floof,” as one keeper described the zoo’s newborn Humbolt penguin. The zoo, located in Powell, Ohio, announced the fuzzy newborn had been born on March 20 in a tweet Wednesday. The tweet included photos of the tiny chick getting fed and examined by staff — who also took blood samples for a DNA test. As penguin sexes closely resemble one another, a blood test is needed to determine gender.
POWELL, OH
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. buys development rights to 40 farms, including some in the Lehigh Valley

L. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Just ahead of Earth Day, Pennsylvania announced it has bought the development rights for 40 farms across the state. The investment of more than $9 million will make sure those farms stay green spaces for years to come. One of those farms is True...
LehighValleyLive.com

Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area fees are a bad sign of what’s to come | Turkeys & Trophies

Let’s start with this indisputable point: Taxpayers collectively own public land because taxpayers fund the purchase and maintenance of public land. Now that we’ve established that point, can we talk a little bit about how ridiculous it is that the National Park Service insists taxpayers in most cases must then pay more to access the land they own? We’ll acknowledge that maintaining a massive natural phenomenon like the Grand Canyon or the Badlands doesn’t come cheap, but neither do taxes. One of the perks of living in the Lehigh Valley is its close proximity to Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, which doesn’t charge a general access fee. The feds in 2020 appropriately rejected a plan to establish such a fee, but they’re now looking to nickel and dime visitors through separate amenity fees that kicked in this month. Daily fees are $10 per vehicle (up to seven occupants) and $2 for additional passengers, pedestrians and cyclists are in effect for Smithfield Beach, Bushkill Boat Launch, Dingmans Boat Launch, Milford Beach and Turtle Beach. An annual pass goes for $45. At this point, the fees aren’t cost prohibitive to most folks, but we’ve seen this movie before. It’s sometimes a long movie but it almost always ends with the fees steadily rising until reaching a point that they do become cost prohibitive, especially to those of limited means in urban areas who ought to have every opportunity to get out of the city and experience the beauty of nature.
ALLENTOWN, PA
OutThere Colorado

Cute, soft, not cuddly: Meet the long-tailed chinchillas at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

The ladies are ready for their close-up. Tuesdays and Fridays are spa days in long-tailed chinchilla land. Nine-year-old Pebble, her 13-year-old mom, Slate, and their companion, 11-year-old Snow, all named for elements of the Andes mountain range in South America, where their ancestors hail from, have arrived for their dust bath — there’s absolutely no water contact at this elusive spa.
ANIMALS
CBS Philly

CBS3 Pet Project: Terrier American Pit Bull Mix Named Bettina Looking For New Home After Being Rescued By PSPCA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discussed all the pets up for adoption. But one dog up for adoption named Bettina went through a lot to get to this point.  No one should go through what Bettina went through. She’s a 3-year-old terrier-American pit bull mix who was found in a pile of trash. She was suffering from blunt force trauma to her eye and several other injuries.  Bettina was rescued, and now she is looking for a caring home. It’s unclear what happened to Bettina, but she’s up for adoption. Click here to look for pets up for adoption like Bettina.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

