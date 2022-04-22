New projects in the works at Lehigh Valley Zoo

Let’s start with this indisputable point: Taxpayers collectively own public land because taxpayers fund the purchase and maintenance of public land. Now that we’ve established that point, can we talk a little bit about how ridiculous it is that the National Park Service insists taxpayers in most cases must then pay more to access the land they own? We’ll acknowledge that maintaining a massive natural phenomenon like the Grand Canyon or the Badlands doesn’t come cheap, but neither do taxes. One of the perks of living in the Lehigh Valley is its close proximity to Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, which doesn’t charge a general access fee. The feds in 2020 appropriately rejected a plan to establish such a fee, but they’re now looking to nickel and dime visitors through separate amenity fees that kicked in this month. Daily fees are $10 per vehicle (up to seven occupants) and $2 for additional passengers, pedestrians and cyclists are in effect for Smithfield Beach, Bushkill Boat Launch, Dingmans Boat Launch, Milford Beach and Turtle Beach. An annual pass goes for $45. At this point, the fees aren’t cost prohibitive to most folks, but we’ve seen this movie before. It’s sometimes a long movie but it almost always ends with the fees steadily rising until reaching a point that they do become cost prohibitive, especially to those of limited means in urban areas who ought to have every opportunity to get out of the city and experience the beauty of nature.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO