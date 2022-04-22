ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Here are the Iowa high school athletes of the week for April 11-17

By Dargan Southard, Des Moines Register
Here are your Des Moines Register athletes of the week for April 11-17.

On the boys side, Council Bluffs Jefferson soccer standout Irving Cruz took home top honors. He picked up nearly 43% of the more than 10,00 votes recorded, beating out:

  • Jackson Heidesch, Dowling Catholic track and field
  • Truman Unruh, Cedar Falls soccer
  • Diego Leon, Dowling Catholic soccer
  • Miles Thompson, Cedar Rapids Washington track and field

On the girls side, Panorama track and field’s Jaidyn Sellers took home top honors. She picked up nearly 59% of the more than 14,000 votes recorded, beating out:

  • Holly Duax, Sioux City West track and field
  • Camille Landphair, Dike-New Hartford soccer
  • Audrey Rausch, Newton soccer
  • Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake track and field

