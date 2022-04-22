Here are the Iowa high school athletes of the week for April 11-17
On the boys side, Council Bluffs Jefferson soccer standout Irving Cruz took home top honors. He picked up nearly 43% of the more than 10,00 votes recorded, beating out:
- Jackson Heidesch, Dowling Catholic track and field
- Truman Unruh, Cedar Falls soccer
- Diego Leon, Dowling Catholic soccer
- Miles Thompson, Cedar Rapids Washington track and field
On the girls side, Panorama track and field’s Jaidyn Sellers took home top honors. She picked up nearly 59% of the more than 14,000 votes recorded, beating out:
- Holly Duax, Sioux City West track and field
- Camille Landphair, Dike-New Hartford soccer
- Audrey Rausch, Newton soccer
- Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake track and field
