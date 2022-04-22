Here are your Des Moines Register athletes of the week for April 11-17.

On the boys side, Council Bluffs Jefferson soccer standout Irving Cruz took home top honors. He picked up nearly 43% of the more than 10,00 votes recorded, beating out:

Jackson Heidesch, Dowling Catholic track and field

Truman Unruh, Cedar Falls soccer

Diego Leon, Dowling Catholic soccer

Miles Thompson, Cedar Rapids Washington track and field

On the girls side, Panorama track and field’s Jaidyn Sellers took home top honors. She picked up nearly 59% of the more than 14,000 votes recorded, beating out:

Holly Duax, Sioux City West track and field

Camille Landphair, Dike-New Hartford soccer

Audrey Rausch, Newton soccer

Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake track and field

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Here are the Iowa high school athletes of the week for April 11-17