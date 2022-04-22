ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Every Clue That Foreshadowed ‘Moon Knight’s Huge Twist

By ScreenCrush Staff
Mix 97.9 FM
Mix 97.9 FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The following post contains SPOILERS for Moon Knight Episode 4. This week’s episode of Moon Knight threw everything we knew about the show right out the window. No longer was it a simple chase story about a mentally fractured superhero hunting down some Egyptian artifacts, suddenly it was about a man...

mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Moon Knight Creator Reveals How an Egyptian Deity Poster "Changed the Entire Back Half" of the Series

Moon Knight may be focused on the struggles of a mentally-troubled hero (Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Moon Knight), but the image of a certain Egyptian deity apparently changed the entire final half of Marvel's Disney+ event series. If you've seen Moon Knight Episode 4 then you can probably guess which image it is – because millions of Marvel fans currently have stuck in their heads, as well! Never did we expect the Marvel Cinematic Universe to give new life to one of the world's most ancient spiritual icons – but here we are!
COMICS
ComicBook

Moon Knight Already Spoiled Oscar Isaac's Third Identity and We All Missed It

Moon Knight is leaping forward at a breakneck pace, with the series delivering its most bonkers episode yet on Wednesday. The episode, titled "The Tomb," served as a direct nod to one of the character's most beloved comic runs yet and if you look close enough, it may have already introduced another identity for the eponymous vigilante. Full spoilers up ahead! Proceed with caution if you've yet to see the latest episode of Moon Knight!
TV SERIES
Mix 97.9 FM

‘Moon Knight’ Episode 4: Every Easter Egg and Marvel Reference

Episode 4 was the most shocking installment of Moon Knight yet. And it featured some of the coolest Easter eggs on the show so far. Like when Marc and Layla come across an ancient Egyptian tool, and it’s the gadget they used to use to pull a corpse’s organs out of the body during mummification. Steven described this tool in detail back on Moon Knight Episode 1.
TV SERIES
MIX 106

Who Is Moon Knight’s Third Personality?

After three episodes of Moon Knight, it’s the question every Marvel fan wants answered: Who is Moon Knight’s third personality?. The first episode of the show introduced us to Steven Grant, a humble gift-shop clerk, and Marc Spector, a mercenary turned superhero and avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon. But this week has made it clear that there are times when netiher Marc nor Steven are in control of their body. There has to be at least one more personality hiding in their fractured brain then. But who is it? Is it Moon Knight himself? Is it Khonshu? Is it Jake Lockley, another one of Marc/Steven’s split personalities from Moon Knight comics?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Egyptian#Marvel#Screencrush
epicstream.com

Moon Knight Creator on Taweret's Addition to the Series: "We Have Permission to Get Weird, Here. It Got My Favorite Hippo into the Show."

Warning! This article may contain spoilers for Moon Knight! Read at your own risk!. Moon Knight Episode 4 shook everyone’s worlds with the sudden change of environment from the sands of Egypt to the mental institution facility and by the end of the run, an adorable Egyptian hippo, the goddess of childbirth and fertility, Taweret, finally made her appearance in the show. The creator of the series is the one we have to thank for in adding her to the narrative with “their permission to get weird.”
ANIMALS
ComicBook

One of the Worst Marvel Movies is Trending on Netflix

It's a new month an with that comes all-new movies and shows for most of the different streaming services, like Netflix. The home of Stranger Things and recent feature film The Bubble is always full of surprises, especially when looking at the Top 10 lists that show what fans are watching around the country and the world. As of this writing there's a surprising Marvel movie that has leaped up into the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States, a movie that up until recently might have been called the worst vampire Superhero movie, 2004's Blade: Trinity.
TV & VIDEOS
Ok Magazine

Johnny Depp Testimony Day 4: Actor Claims Amber Heard Made Paul Bettany's Son Burst Into Tears — Live Updates

Johnny Depp took the stand on Monday, April 25, where he revealed what Amber Heard's relationship was like with his pal Paul Bettany, who is also an actor in Hollywood. "Ms. Heard despised Mr. Bettany mainly because we had become close friends, and he was a threat and would take me away from her with regard to if Paul Bettany was getting the attention from me, that was a showstopper, it would cause all kinds of unpleasantries to the point of when we were on the island with Mr. Bettany, his wife, and his four children, Ms. Heard and Mr. Bettany got into some debate over lunch and I just remember that whenever Mr. Bettany tried to make a point, she would talk over heard and then it started to get quite rude. She got mean and she got loud and then I believe it was his 18-year-old boy who was getting ready to go to ... he entered the conversation because something to do with what he studied in school and he knew quite a lot about it, he voiced his opinion and Ms. Heard demeaned that young man to the point where he burst into tears and walked away, and it was at that point that I had spoken to Ms. Heard and said that is just unacceptable, that behavior is unacceptable, you have no right to demean that boy, you cannot always be right, you should try being wrong sometimes because you could learn something. I thought it would be best if she left the island," he shared.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Says He and Daniela Ruah ‘Look Like Respectable Grown-Ups’ in New Episode

“NCIS: Los Angeles” stars Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah apparently looked more “respectable” in last night’s episode. The two always look good in the show, whether they’re enjoying personal time together or taking down bad guys. But Eric Christian Olsen pointed out that both he and Daniela Ruah sported swanky new haircuts in the latest “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Moon Knight Fan Spots Crew Member in Episode 4

Last week's episode of Moon Knight found itself the subject of one of the most embarrassing faux pas that a TV series can have in the modern era, a crew member spotted in the shot of the series, and now it has happened again. Episode 3 of Moon Knight saw a camera man still in frame during an extensive chase scene but episode 4 of the Disney+ series has one that is almost impossible to notice, but they're definitely there. Spotted be a fan on the /r/MarvelStudios subreddit, the Moon Knight crew member can be seen at the 18:23 mark, we've brightened the image below but if you look for it yourself you can definitely see it.
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

Kourtney slammed for 'hypocritical' message as fans call out Kardashian clan

Combined, the Kardashian clan amass more than 1 billion followers on Instagram, with which comes great influence. However, fans were not too keen on the eldest sibling of the Kardashian family as she celebrated Earth Day in Hawaii. Some followers chose to call out Kourtney with one accusing her of posting a ‘hypocritical’ message.
HAWAII STATE
Soaps In Depth

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Steffy Remembers!

How much will Steffy remember in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers? When her amnesia clears and she remembers her husband and son, can she handle the truth about what happened to Finn?. After waking up, Steffy suffered amnesia that left her believing that Liam was her husband. She...
TV & VIDEOS
Loudwire

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy – ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
TV & VIDEOS
Mix 97.9 FM

‘Moon Knight’ Episode 4’s Shocking Ending Gives the Show the Jolt It Needs

The following post contains SPOILERS for Moon Knight Episode 4. Most of the first three episodes of Moon Knight were extremely predictable. Following the template of countless Moon Knight Marvel comics, it shows the title character to be an extremely mentally unwell man, one torn between multiple identities, including the mercenary Marc Spector, the meek museum employee Steven Grant, and the magical warrior Moon Knight. They all come into conflict with a cult that worships the Egyptian god Ammit, and chase a variety of mystic MacGuffins around the world. It’s Batman meets Identity meets Indiana Jones. And very little of it was surprising.
TV SERIES
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy