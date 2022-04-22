Every Clue That Foreshadowed ‘Moon Knight’s Huge Twist

Johnny Depp took the stand on Monday, April 25, where he revealed what Amber Heard's relationship was like with his pal Paul Bettany, who is also an actor in Hollywood. "Ms. Heard despised Mr. Bettany mainly because we had become close friends, and he was a threat and would take me away from her with regard to if Paul Bettany was getting the attention from me, that was a showstopper, it would cause all kinds of unpleasantries to the point of when we were on the island with Mr. Bettany, his wife, and his four children, Ms. Heard and Mr. Bettany got into some debate over lunch and I just remember that whenever Mr. Bettany tried to make a point, she would talk over heard and then it started to get quite rude. She got mean and she got loud and then I believe it was his 18-year-old boy who was getting ready to go to ... he entered the conversation because something to do with what he studied in school and he knew quite a lot about it, he voiced his opinion and Ms. Heard demeaned that young man to the point where he burst into tears and walked away, and it was at that point that I had spoken to Ms. Heard and said that is just unacceptable, that behavior is unacceptable, you have no right to demean that boy, you cannot always be right, you should try being wrong sometimes because you could learn something. I thought it would be best if she left the island," he shared.

