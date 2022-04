Drivers traveling through the Dickinson area will have to take the feeder road south over the weekend while construction crews work on the main lanes. TxDOT will begin work Friday at 9 p.m. on all southbound lanes of I45 between FM 517 and FM 2004. Drivers will be diverted onto the feeder road in the meantime, which is expected to cause a lot of congestion.

DICKINSON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO