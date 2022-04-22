ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quicksburg, VA

Quicksburg Woman to Serve 2 Years in Jail for High-Speed Chase

wsvaonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISONBURG, Va – A Shenandoah County woman will spend two years in jail for fleeing from law enforcement officers in Harrisonburg and leading them on a high-speed chase....

wsvaonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Veteran Police Officer Caused Deadly I-81 Crash

A 20-year veteran of a local police force in Pennsylvania caused a deadly crash along Interstate 81 on Monday, Apr. 11, authorities say. The crash happened on I-81 southbound at mile marker 65.5, Susquehanna Township around 9 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. A 2007 Nissan Diesel...
ABBOTTSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shenandoah County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Quicksburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Harrisonburg, VA
County
Shenandoah County, VA
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia State Police#Quicksburg Woman#Miller
WDBJ7.com

‘Operation Spring Cleaning’ nets double-digit arrests throughout Amherst Co.

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple law enforcement agencies joined together to arrest 21 suspects in Amherst County through “Operation Spring Cleaning.”. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office says they were aided by Virginia State Police, the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force and the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office in taking the following suspects into custody:
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Ocean City Today

Woman gets five years for role in Ocean City assault

A Capitol Heights woman was sentenced to five years in jail this week after she was convicted of being an accessory to a crime involving a man who fell through the sunroof of a vehicle. Jameal Danielle Mcleod, 28, was sitting inside a vehicle parked outside of a hotel with...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WHSV

All lanes of Virginia Avenue closed because of fatal wreck

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: The Harrisonburg Police Department has been informed that the motorcycle driver involved in this evening’s wreck is deceased. All lanes of Virginia Avenue in the area of Harmony Square shopping center are currently closed due to a wreck involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle that occurred around 5:45 p.m., according to Michael Parks with the City of Harrisonburg.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSLS

Virginia State Police identify elderly couple killed in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police have identified the elderly couple killed in a crash along Route 220 in Franklin County Thursday. Police said the crash happened on Fork Mountain Road at about 5:29 p.m. Wallace Lester Gusler, 90, was driving in a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze and was...
WHSV

Judge rejects plea deal in embezzlement case

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A judge rejected a plea agreement in Rockingham County Circut Court on Wednesday in the case of Cynthia Combs. Combs, a 71-year-old Harrisonburg woman, was arrested on August 31, 2021, and charged with embezzling around $260,000 from her former employer First Choice Home Health and Hospice since 2010.
HARRISONBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy