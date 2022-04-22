ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

SARAH VINE's My TV Week: I lost myself completely in this tale of love, death and the ravages of war

By Sarah Vine For Weekend Magazine
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Life After Life, Tuesday, BBC

Rating:

To my great shame I have never read Kate Atkinson’s award-winning 2013 novel Life After Life.

I remember people raving, but for some reason the premise – the story of an upper-middle-class girl growing up between the wars told via a series of different timelines – somehow didn’t appeal to me. How wrong I was.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pjqqo_0fHWHPNp00
Sian Clifford as Sylvie and Eliza Riley as a young Ursula in Life After Life. Sarah Vine says it’s the quintessential literary TV adaptation, the kind of thing the BBC still does so very well

BBC2’s adaptation, starring Thomasin McKenzie in the lead role of Ursula Todd, Sian Clifford as her mother Sylvie (remember the annoying older sister in Fleabag?) and a supporting cast of admirable talent, young and old, is really quite magical.

It’s the quintessential literary TV adaptation, really, the kind of thing the BBC still does so very well, and I confess I was mesmerised from the start.

It is 1910, and a baby girl, Ursula, is stillborn. Rewind, and the doctor arrives on time to save her. She survives into childhood – only to drown on a trip to the seaside.

In another iteration, she is rescued from the waves by an eagle-eyed bystander, who spots her where her mother, preoccupied with her baby brother, does not.

In yet another scenario she dies after falling from a window-ledge trying to save a treasured toy tossed there by her brother; then again, she survives after the maid walks in on her, only to succumb not long after to the Spanish flu, brought home by that very same maid after a night out in London celebrating the end of the war.

On and on it goes, in a dreamy, melancholic loop of sun-drenched English summer afternoons and snowy winter evenings, adorable children in pinafores and tragic young men in uniform.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05oJEE_0fHWHPNp00
Sarah (pictured) says she was spellbound by the endless plot twists, but also transported by the visuals and the fine acting

It’s rich with febrile visions and quiet tragedies, each alternative timeline folding in on itself to reveal another, the twists and turns of the family’s life ebbing and flowing like the tide.

You never quite know what is going on, but it really doesn’t matter: the whole thing is so captivating, and incredibly beautiful to watch.

It’s like an old photo album found in the attic, or a cache of faded love letters bound in an old piece of string: full of ghosts and bittersweet emotions, intangible and hard to reach yet rich with meaning.

It’s hard to tear your eyes away from it – or at least I couldn’t. I was spellbound by the endless plot twists, but also transported by the visuals and the fine acting.

James McArdle is great as the benign but ineffectual father-figure; Clifford delivers a simmering performance as the mother; Jessica Brown Findlay (Lady Sybil in Downton Abbey) is a star turn as Aunt Izzy from episode two onwards.

And the parallels between now and then – the war in Europe, a deadly pandemic – added an extra dimension.

That’s partly why the show is so successful: it has a supernatural premise, and yet the fundamentals – love, loss, the ravages of war, the randomness of death – are eternally relevant, universal to us all. It’s been a long time since I’ve lost myself in something so completely.

  • Available on BBC iPlayer

A noble endeavour

Idris Elba’s Fight School (Sunday, BBC2) does exactly what it says on the tin. The actor and national treasure takes on eight troubled young adults from a range of backgrounds, and attempts to bring meaning and focus to their lives through the medium of boxing.

It’s A Noble Endeavour, and there are some compelling stories here; as to whether it makes for good TV is another question. Sadly, I fear not. BBC iPlayer.

  • I didn’t think I was going to like Chivalry (Thursday, Ch4), mostly because it stars Steve Coogan; but once again I was proved wrong. Co-starring Sarah Solemani (who also wrote it alongside Coogan), it’s a witty, fast-paced and very clever pillory of the movie industry. Coogan essentially plays himself, an unreconstructed middle-aged white film producer adrift in a sea of wokery, Solemani is the avenging feminist director, and there’s a supporting cast of scumbags and divas (including Sienna Miller as the kind of actress who makes Joan Collins look shy). It’s cynical, funny and self-aware – warning, though: it’s very sweary. All4

CREEPY CANOE MAN FLOATED MY BOAT

The Thief,His Wife And The Canoe, Sunday - Wednesday, ITV

Rating:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZgMTq_0fHWHPNp00
The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe, the tale of real-life fraudsters Anne (played by Monica Dolan - pictured) and John Darwin (played by Eddie Marsan - pictured), aka ‘Canoe Man’, the failed entrepreneur who faked his death to claim life insurance

Last week’s big treat was The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe, the tale of real-life fraudsters Anne and John Darwin, aka ‘Canoe Man’, the failed entrepreneur who faked his death to claim life insurance – only to turn up alive five years later.

Monica Dolan stars as the wife, here portrayed (somewhat controversially) as an unwilling accomplice to her husband’s madness. Careworn, mousy and run ragged by his half-baked schemes, she exists in a world of peeling wallpaper and unpaid bills, of grand plans that have come to nothing and endless disappointment.

The bleakness of her surroundings is matched only by her wardrobe, the weather – and her husband’s constant gaslighting.

Darwin, played by Eddie Marsan, is a passive-aggressive narcissist, a fantasist with delusions of grandeur. One moment he’s like a helpless child, crying down the phone to her; the next he’s mocking her.

She in turn despises him, but just can’t seem to find the strength to resist. At one point she stands on the beach, up to her sensible slacks in salt water, and just howls. Frankly, who can blame her.

Both Marsden and Dolan are exceptional as a couple bound together by misery and failure. Ostensibly this is about a true crime gone wrong; ultimately, though, it’s as much a portrayal of a dysfunctional marriage as anything else.

  • Available on ITV Hub

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Sophie McShera oozes confidence in a glamorous metallic crop top and maxi skirt co-ord at the Downton Abbey: A New Era premiere

Sophie McShera oozed confidence as she strut down the red carpet at the Downton Abbey: A New Era premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on Monday night. The actress, 36, who plays the timid assistant cook Daisy Robinson, wowed in a glamorous metallic crop top with diamond detail and a maxi skirt co-ord while flashing her toned midriff.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Jenni Falconer stands out from the crowd in a vibrant pink midi dress as she steps on to the red carpet at the Downton Abbey: A New Era premiere

Jenni Falconer stood out from the crowd in a vibrant ensemble as she stepped on to the red carpet at the Downton Abbey: A New Era world premiere on Monday night. The television presenter, 46, showcased her bold style in a vibrant Roksanda pink midi dress, teamed with blue Gianvito Rossi heels, as she arrived at Cineworld in Leicester Square.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Laura Haddock puts on an extravagant display in a dramatic sheer grey feathered gown with a flowing cape as she attends the Downton Abbey: A New Era premiere

Laura Haddock cut an extravagant figure at the Downton Abbey: A New Era premiere on Monday evening at Leicester Square's Cineworld. The 36-year-old actress, who plays newcomer Myrna Dalgleish, sported a soft grey dress with a diamanté embellished bodice which met a feather detailed waist - falling into a sheer maxi lining.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomasin Mckenzie
Person
Sian Clifford
Person
Monica Dolan
Person
Sarah
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Eddie Marsan
Person
Steve Coogan
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Tv#Tv Week#War#Bbc One#Bbc Rating#Bbc2#Spanish
Daily Mail

Grant Denyer reveals that his one-year-old daughter Sunday may be communicating with her great grandmother - from beyond the grave

Grant Denyer and his wife Chezzi have revealed that their youngest daughter, Sunday, may be communicating with her great grandmother - who is long dead. The couple made the surprising claim about supernatural activity during their regular podcast It's All True? - explaining that the one-year-old appears to be responding to an unseen presence.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Prince Charles ‘will never really get’ Queen’s approval because he’s ‘too needy’, book claims

The Queen will never give the Prince of Wales her full approval because she finds him “too needy” and “too emotional”, a bombshell new book on the royal family alleges. The claims, documented by former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, detail how the prince is “desperate for his mother’s approval” but may never get it because of his “vulnerable, self-centred” character. The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil spans the past 25 years of betrayals, love affairs and scandals that have rocked the royal family. Brown begins where her 2007 book The Diana Chronicles...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Drops a Bombshell About His Future as Sonny: ‘I Hate to Say That, But… ’

The Emmy winner is as happy as can be on the show right now. Nevertheless…. During a live State of Mind on April 24, General Hospital leading man Maurice Benard fielded a question about his future that yielded an answer that’s sure to put a chill in the hearts of Sonny fans. First, he explained that his satisfaction with his work on the soap came and went in “waves,” adding, “I’m really happy right now.”
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

343K+
Followers
32K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy