OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County has an internet problem, according to a survey done by the county over several months. The results of the Broadband Data Collection Survey are in, and they reveal that 10.5% of residents do not have access to fixed (wired or wireless) high-speed internet. 26% of those with fixed broadband access it at speeds slower than the FCC's minimum broadband threshold, a standard widely considered insufficient.*

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO