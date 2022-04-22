ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Former NBA Assistant Steals $4.7M From Player To Buy New Cars, Vacations

By Dani Medina
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17zPQi_0fHWH8hx00
Photo: Getty Images

Former San Antonio Spurs small forward Richard Jefferson 's ex-personal assistant has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to stealing nearly $5 million from the NBA player.

Theodore Itsvan Joseph Kritza has been sentenced to 70 months in prison after pleading guilty to bank and wire fraud for crimes committed between 2005 and 2012. He has been ordered to pay $4.7 million in restitution to Jefferson and will be placed on probation for five years after he's released from prison, according to KPNX .

Kritza, 46, a former Arizona resident, was hired to manage Jefferson's day-to-day tasks and finances. He had access to Jefferson's funds by forging the NBA player's signature on documents. Kritza used the embezzled money on luxurious cars, homes, vacations , business investments and private school tuition for his children, according to KPNX.

Jefferson first discovered the fraud in 2012 after realizing several loans had been taken out in his name. "For years, Theodore Kritza preyed upon the trust he gained with the victim and defrauded him of his hard-earned money and savings, choosing greed over trust," Sean Kaul , special agent in charge of the FBI Phoenix Field Office, told KPNX .

Jefferson, 41, who was raised in Phoenix, Arizona, retired from basketball in 2018. He played at the University of Arizona before being selected No. 13 overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2001 NBA Draft. Jefferson played with the New Jersey Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
Lakers Daily

Lakers insider believes they are going to do ‘everything they can’ to retain their 2027 and 2029 1st-round picks

The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly do what they can to hold onto their first-round draft picks in both 2027 and 2029. Jovan Buha of The Athletic answered questions from fans and indicated that the Lakers’ mindset might change if they can deal away Russell Westbrook or find a way to aid their overall lineup by using one of the picks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Patriots, Texans Reportedly Agree To NFL Draft Trade

There was a 2022 NFL Draft trade consummated on Monday afternoon, but it wasn’t of the juicy variety that fans are hoping for right now. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots sent their fifth-round pick this year to the Houston Texans in exchange for sixth and seventh-rounder selections.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Jefferson
Yardbarker

Mets score five runs in dramatic ninth inning to beat Cardinals

The New York Mets kept their hot start to the 2022 MLB season going Monday with a dramatic, come-from-behind win against the St. Louis Cardinals. Facing a 2-0 deficit in the ninth inning, the Mets scored their first run of the game when Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado threw what could've been the game-winning out over the head of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy