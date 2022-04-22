ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunny and warm weekend with temps in the 60s

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

Much of the weekend will feature warm and sunny weather.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says Saturday looks like another nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yNEH1_0fHWGsK300

He says Sunday will start off cloudy, but the sun will come out mid-morning making for a nice day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XmLJA_0fHWGsK300

More clouds will build for Monday with scattered showers likely on Tuesday. There may be some rain developing Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UpTpF_0fHWGsK300

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy late, chilly. Low of 41.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High of 61.

SUNDAY: Early clouds, becoming mostly sunny and nice. High of 60.

MONDAY: Clouds and sunshine. High of 60.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Light rain late at night. High of 59.

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain with afternoon clearing. Windy and cooler. High of 56.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zIwQR_0fHWGsK300

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Light rain Tuesday in New York City; highs in mid-60s

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Darryl Green scattered showers will arrive Tuesday morning, turning mostly cloudy during the afternoon before another round of light rain moves in Tuesday evening. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Lows near 50. South wind 5-10 mph. TUESDAY: Morning patchy fog, brief shower, turning mostly sunny and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

WEATHER TO WATCH: Cool temps with rain showers possible Tuesday

Temperatures will remain on the cooler side across New Jersey for the next several days. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that temperatures during this time of the year are normally in the upper-60s, but temperatures will remain in the low-60s and mid-50s for most of the week. Monday...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Watch Team
News 12

Body found in back seat of vehicle in Intervale Avenue, Kelly Street area

News 12's Jericho Tran is in the Alert Center breaking down a fatal car fire at the intersection of Intervale Avenue and Kelly Street Monday morning. FDNY says a dead person was found in the vehicle after investigating reports of a car fire at 900 Intervale Avenue. The cause of death has yet to be determined.
News 12

SPCA: Dog left abandoned inside crate at Jersey Shore outlet mall

The Monmouth County SPCA is looking for information regarding a dog that was left abandoned at a Jersey Shore outlet mall. The agency wrote in a Facebook post that the pup is a young, unneutered male dachshund mix. The dog had no tags or microchips. It was found left inside a crate at the Jersey Shore Premium Outlets near the clothing and shoe recycling boxes.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

Streak of dry weather ends with rain showers Tuesday

The streak of dry weather will come to an end Tuesday. Storm Watch Meteorologist Steve Teeling says clouds will roll in overnight before rain showers throughout the day Tuesday. Teeling says Wednesday through Friday will be below average in terms of our temperatures with highs only in the 50s. The...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Nice today, off and on showers throughout Tuesday

It will be nice today, but Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Matt Hammer says there could be a few rain showers tomorrow. NOW: Clouds and some sun today. Highs around the low 60s. NEXT: A few scattered showers tomorrow, perhaps a shower Wednesday PM and otherwise dry over most of the...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

The Real Deal: 6 tips to help you avoid moving scams

Moving season is coming soon as the summer is when families try to get into their new houses before school starts in September. But moving scams always make the top 10 lists of complaints in consumer groups. News 12's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman gives us the Real Deal on how to not become a victim of a disreputable mover.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

Gov. Hochul's overall job performance ratings dip, Siena poll says

Gov. Hochul's overall job performance ratings dip, Siena poll says. A new poll from Siena College shows that Gov. Kathy Hochul overall job performance ratings has dropped. The poll revealed that at least 36% of voters favor Hochul’s overall job performance, while 57% disagree. "This country is going the...
YONKERS, NY
News 12

State police: Body found in Monroe

New York State Police say a man’s body was found Saturday by Forest and Schunnemunk roads in Monroe during a community cleanup event for Earth Day. News 12 Hudson Valley was sent this photo of police activity in the area. Authorities say the deceased man was homeless, living in...
MONROE, NY
News 12

Police: Multiple shots fired in Westbury

Police say multiple shots were fired in Westbury early Monday. Police say the incident happened on Merrick Avenue just before 4 a.m. At this hour, there is no word on what led to the gunfire or if anyone was hurt.
WESTBURY, NY
News 12

News 12

68K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy