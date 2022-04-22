Connecticut residents remember L'Ambiance Plaza collapse 35 years later

This Saturday marks 35 years since one of the worst tragedies in Connecticut state history - the collapse of L'Ambiance Plaza in Bridgeport.

On April 23, 1987, seven completed floors of the L'Ambiance Plaza toppled inward, crumbling into debris and dust, killing 28 construction workers and injuring 22 others.

"I don't think anybody in this city will ever forget that," said Mustafa Salahuddin, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1336, at a Bridgeport ceremony Friday.

The construction method used at L'Ambiance called "lift slab" has since been banned.

"Out of that tragedy came unity. Unity for one thing. Workers safety," said former Bridgeport Mayor Thomas Bucci.

Friday politicians and families of the victims came to remember.

"My father was there to deliver paychecks to the guys. He was literally on the way out of the lobby and he got blown back in with the collapse," said Paula Gill, whose father Richard McGill died at L'Ambiance.

"We all just miss him very much and he was a great guy and we loved him dearly and we come here every year. We've been here, even during COVID," Gill said.

A year and a half after the collapse, the victim's families, contractors and sub-contractors were all awarded a $41 million settlement.

Investigators reported the actions and negligence of numerous parties contributed to the collapse.