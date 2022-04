EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — If you're looing for something to do this weekend, head to Ascarate Park for the Autism Society of El Paso's 14th Annual Run/Walk for Autism. The Autism Society of El Paso connects families, children and young adults with autism with resources they need, like transitioning to the workforce or living on their own.

EL PASO, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO