KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have two picks apiece in each of the first four rounds and 12 in all, giving them a lot of flexibility heading into next week's draft. Some believe they will package those picks to move up in the first round and select a wide receiver that could replace Tyreek Hill, who was sent to Miami for a package of draft selections. Others think that Kansas City should use most of its draft capital on players that can not only fill holes but also play the next several years on relatively cheap rookie contracts.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO