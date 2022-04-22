ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman steals nearly $3k from Williamsburg store

By Nathan Crawford
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Williamsburg are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who stole thousands of dollars from an outlet store.

Officials say the woman stole approximately $2,769.00 worth of items from the Polo Outlet in Williamsburg. The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on March 7.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

