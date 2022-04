COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Roosters location in northeast Columbus is closing after the restaurant experienced two shootings, one of them deadly, in the past few months. "It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the closure of our 161/Cleveland Ave. Roosters location," a statement from the company read in part. "Our team members and guests are the foundation of our business and their safety is our top priority."

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO