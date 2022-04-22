ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Sean Wortherspoon Partners with Samsung for Sustainably Phone and Watch Collection for Earth Day

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung’s latest range of elegant, limited-edition sustainable mobile accessories, created in collaboration with plant-based designer Sean Wotherspoon, will help celebrate this Earth Day. The Samsung Galaxy x Sean Wotherspoon Sustainable Accessories Collection, which will be available on Friday, April 22, contains three covers for the Galaxy S21 and three matching watchbands...

thesource.com

Comments / 1

