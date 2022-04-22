“Mighty” Mason Mileham passes away at the age of 6

MOUNT VERNON, Ind (WEHT) – Family of six-year-old “Mighty” Mason Mileham announced that he lost his battle with cancer earlier this week.

“Mighty Mason” stole the show last summer with a walk-off little league home-run . Fans and teammates cheered Mason on as he rounded the bases after his game winner, ending his season with fireworks in the outfield.

Mason was being treated for neuroblastoma.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).