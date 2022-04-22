ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Mighty” Mason Mileham passes away at the age of 6

 3 days ago

MOUNT VERNON, Ind (WEHT) – Family of six-year-old “Mighty” Mason Mileham announced that he lost his battle with cancer earlier this week.

“Mighty Mason” stole the show last summer with a walk-off little league home-run . Fans and teammates cheered Mason on as he rounded the bases after his game winner, ending his season with fireworks in the outfield.

Mason was being treated for neuroblastoma.

WEHT/WTVW

