Wichita Falls, TX

King’s Food embezzler remains on probation

By Larry Statser
 3 days ago

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An embezzler who took hundreds of thousands of dollars from a now closed Wichita Falls grocery store apparently will remain on probation and continue making restitution payments after a revocation hearing Friday, April 22.

Prosecutors filed the motion in March stating Debra Blaine, 65, was delinquent on her restitution payments, fees and fines.

RELATED: Grocery embezzler may face prison time in $700,00 theft case</strong

One of the terms of her original 2012 plea agreement for 10 years probation was to pay $466,000 restitution for the thefts from King’s Food Store on Ninth Street from 2005 to 2009.

On Friday, 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight granted the state’s motion to adjudicate guilt, and she will remain on probation for 10 years.

She is to make restitution of $314,663 to the estate of Darrell Taylor, at the rate of $1,200 per month and on least payment of $173,063.

CRIME NEWS: Second suspect arrested in counterfeit check operation

When she was first placed on probation under a deferred sentence, court officials said if she did not abide by the terms the judge could find her guilty and he could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

