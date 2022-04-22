ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

SLC, Provo on Wall Street Journal's top job market list

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QfGf7_0fHWBamq00

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is home to two of the country's best current locations for job-seekers, according to new rankings by the Wall Street Journal.

WSJ released the results of its fourth annual job market survey on Friday. It ranked metropolitan areas across the United States in two lists: one for metro areas with more than one million residents, and one for those under one million.

In the larger category, the Salt Lake City metro area was ranked fourth. In the smaller division, Provo-Orem took second place.

These rankings were decided based on data from 2021 in five categories : unemployment rate, labor force participation rate, job growth, labor-force growth and wage growth.

The SLC metro area — which includes all of Salt Lake County and Tooele County — was ranked #1 for unemployment rate, #2 in labor force participation, #2 in job growth, and #24 in both labor-force growth and wage growth.

In the smaller job market rankings, the Provo-Orem metro area (comprised of Utah County and Juab County) was #2 in unemployment, #14 in labor force participation, #9 in job growth, #44 in labor-force growth, and #46 in wage growth.

A couple of metro areas further north in Utah made the top 10 in the smaller category: Logan at #9 and Ogden-Clearfield at #10.

In the 1 million+ category, the areas ranked above SLC were: Austin, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; and Raleigh, North Carolina.

The WSJ pointed out that these cities (as well as #5 Jacksonville, Florida) have some things in common:

  • Population under 2.3 million
  • "Fairly low" income taxes (or none)
  • Year-round outdoor activities
  • Home to large universities, state capitals or high-tech employers

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Journal

Both public, private lands essential to character of Utah

The Outdoor Retailer shows are returning to Utah after spending a few years in Colorado. From a logistics perspective, having these events back in Utah makes sense. Salt Lake City is closer to outdoor activities than Denver; it doesn’t matter if its climbing or hiking during the summer or skiing in the winter — you can be on a wall, trail, or snow in less than 45 minutes. Salt Lake City is closer to an airport and is located at the intersection of two of the busiest Interstate Highways in the west.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
County
Utah County, UT
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
Utah County, UT
Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Provo, UT
Government
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
City
Provo, UT
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Market#Metropolitan Areas#Wall Street Journal#The Wall Street Journal#Wsj
Gizmodo

Staggering Photos Show Lake Powell Nearly Dried Up

An area of Lake Powell seen on June 23, 2021 and March 27, 2022 in Big Water, Utah. Gif : Gizmodo ( Getty Images ) Lake Powell, the country’s second-largest reservoir and a key source of water and power for much of the West, is more parched than ever. Earlier this month, the lake dropped below 25% capacity, the federal government said, and has also lost 7% of its total potential capacity since 1963.
BIG WATER, UT
103.5 KISSFM

Don’t Move Here! The 10 Worst Places to Live in Idaho

As you can imagine, there are a lot of qualities that must be taken into consideration when considering where one should live. Things that make up the livability of a town or city include:. Crime rates. Unemployment rates. Average incomes. Home values. Education ratings. Poverty levels. Number of jobs. Entertainment...
IDAHO STATE
Universe Today

Because of Extreme Drought, Lake Powell is Barely a Lake Anymore

The two largest reservoirs in the United States are now at their lowest levels since they were first created. After several decades of drought – with the past two years classified as intense drought in the US Southwest — both Lake Powell and Lake Mead are shrinking. Recent satellite images show just how dramatic the changes have been, due to the ongoing the climate crisis..
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
ABC4

What was that loud boom in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Did you hear a loud boom today? You’re not alone. Residents reported hearing loud booms while witnessing their homes shaking throughout the Salt Lake Valley. ABC4 can confirm it’s not an earthquake shaking up residents or a military attack targeting Utah residents. Luckily, your home and your family are not currently in […]
UTAH STATE
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Utah

Each year Forbes releases its list of billionaires. This year 2,668 people made the list, and six of those live in Utah. I like to review the stories of these billionaires and find ones that may inspire readers.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

New Utah-based grocery chain coming to Daybreak

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Food lovers get ready as a brand new location of a beloved Utah-based supermarket chain comes to town. Harmons Market will be opening its newest location in South Jordan this month — bringing its curated marketing selections to the Daybreak community area. The supermarket will be celebrating its grand […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy