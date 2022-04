Several drug take back events will be held this week in Camden, Verona Beach and Utica for people to safely turn in their used and expired medications. The events will be hosted by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, the Utica Police Department and the Center for Family Life and Recovery. These are drive through events so if you have medications to turn in, you do not need to get out of their vehicle.

UTICA, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO