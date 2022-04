The city of Wheeling will be providing some support for some Ward 2 neighborhood cleanups, but volunteers to assist with the tasks are also needed. In addition to the cleanup being conducted by the Ohio County Solid Waste Authority on Tuesday, May 10, Councilor Ben Seidler is coordinating the following spring cleanups: Wheeling Island, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 30; Fulton and North Wheeling, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 7.

8 HOURS AGO