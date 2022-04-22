Baker Mayfield’s Heisman statue to be unveiled after OU’s spring football game

Mayfield Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against TCU in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki)

NORMAN, Okla. — Baker Mayfield will forever be immortalized in Heisman Park outside the University of Oklahoma’s football stadium this spring.

University officials said Mayfield’s Heisman Trophy statue will be unveiled following the football team’s spring game on April 23.

“I’m a Sooner for life and incredibly grateful for all of the success my teammates and I had at OU,” Mayfield said in a statement. “It’s humbling and surreal to think about having a statue in iconic Heisman Park. I can’t wait to be back in Norman and reunite with the most passionate fans in college football.”

Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy in 2017 when he led the Sooners to a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff appearance. In 14 games, he completed 70.5% of his passes for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns.

The Cleveland Browns took Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick in the following year’s NFL draft.

Mayfield’s statue was originally scheduled to be unveiled during the spring game in 2020, but it was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. His statue will stand alongside statues of Heisman winners Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White and Sam Bradford.

The spring game is scheduled for 3 p.m. April 23 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Tickets are on sale for season ticket holders and donors, and they go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday for the public.

“The love and support from Sooner Nation since my family stepped off the plane in Norman has been absolutely phenomenal,” OU’s new head coach Brent Venables said in a statement. “We were quickly reminded about how incredibly passionate our fan base is, and we truly appreciate that unbridled enthusiasm – it’s one of the many things that makes OU football so special. I can’t wait to see that passion on display on April 23rd, and my challenge to the fans is to fill up the stadium. As we say all the time inside our walls, ‘Best is the standard.’ Let’s pack the Palace and make it a great day for everyone.”

