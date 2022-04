LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday is the second day of national infant immunization week, which recognizes the benefits that vaccinations have on infants and children. In honor of it, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging that families get up to date on their children’s vaccinations. The department says that on-time vaccinations are the best way to protect children from serious diseases and now more than ever is the time to get them.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO