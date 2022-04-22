High Wind Warning issued for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Ottawa, Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 20:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 05:43:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Clay; Richland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River below Clay City affecting Richland and Clay Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Little Wabash River below Clay City. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Wilcox Bridge Lane floods just east of the Little Wabash River near the gage location. Blueflower Lane southeast of the gage begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 18.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Saturday was 19.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 9.2 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Little Wabash River Clay City 18.0 18.3 Sat 7 pm CDT 16.1 13.4 11.3

