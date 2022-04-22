ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, KS

Wind Advisory issued for Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 06:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Johnson; Leavenworth; Linn; Miami; Wyandotte FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Osage, St. Charles, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Gasconade; Osage; St. Charles; Warren; Washington FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Missouri, Osage MO, Crawford MO, Franklin MO, Gasconade MO, Saint Charles MO, Warren MO and Washington MO Counties. In Illinois, Madison IL County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bates, Carroll, Cass, Chariton, Clay, Cooper, Henry, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bates; Carroll; Cass; Chariton; Clay; Cooper; Henry; Howard; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette; Pettis; Platte; Randolph; Ray; Saline FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BATES COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Morris County, KS
State
Kansas State
County
Shawnee County, KS
County
Anderson County, KS
County
Osage County, KS
County
Nemaha County, KS
City
Riley, KS
City
Franklin, KS
County
Franklin County, KS
County
Lyon County, KS
County
Coffey County, KS
County
Douglas County, KS
County
Geary County, KS
County
Riley County, KS
City
Shawnee, KS
County
Jefferson County, KS
County
Pottawatomie County, KS
County
Wabaunsee County, KS
County
Marshall County, KS
County
Brown County, KS
County
Jackson County, KS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bond, Calhoun, Fayette, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bond; Calhoun; Fayette; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Montgomery; Pike FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
BOND COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Madison FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Missouri, Osage MO, Crawford MO, Franklin MO, Gasconade MO, Saint Charles MO, Warren MO and Washington MO Counties. In Illinois, Madison IL County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Allen, Barton, Chase, Elk, Ellsworth, Greenwood, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allen; Barton; Chase; Elk; Ellsworth; Greenwood; Lincoln; Marion; McPherson; Neosho; Rice; Russell; Saline; Wilson; Woodson FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of Central and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ALLEN COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Advisory#Anderson Brown#Wabaunsee Wind Advisory
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Franklin and southern Lawrence Counties through 415 PM CDT At 351 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles east of Phil Campbell, or 12 miles northeast of Haleyville, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 30 of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Moulton, Hatton, Mt Hope, Wren, Landersville, Ne Smith and western Bankhead National Forest. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Lincoln, Moniteau, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway; Cole; Lincoln; Moniteau; Monroe; Montgomery; Pike; Ralls FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adams; Brown FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL and Brown IL Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Champaign, Christian, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Champaign; Christian; Clark; Coles; Cumberland; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Macon; Morgan; Moultrie; Piatt; Sangamon; Scott; Shelby; Vermilion FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Cass, De Witt, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Marshall, Mason, McLean by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cass; De Witt; Fulton; Knox; Logan; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Peoria; Schuyler; Stark; Tazewell; Woodford FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County Critical fire weather conditions are expected Tuesday .A developing low pressure system will once again bring strong southerly winds to much of the region. These winds, very dry fuels and warm conditions are expected to create a period of critical fire weather conditions Tuesday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004...013...014...015...016 027...028...029...041...042...079...080...081...253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM MDT /noon CDT/ to 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur...Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman...Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Timing...11 AM MDT (12 PM CDT) through 7 PM MDT (8 PM CDT) Tuesday. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Temperatures...In the mid to upper 70s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised. Abrupt changes in wind direction or speed are not expected.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 16:25:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL ASHTABULA AND NORTHWESTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Black Hawk, Boone, Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 31 degrees. * WHERE...Much of Central and South Central Iowa. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Erie THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN ERIE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Yuma Critical fire weather conditions are expected Tuesday .A developing low pressure system will once again bring strong southerly winds to much of the region. These winds, very dry fuels and warm conditions are expected to create a period of critical fire weather conditions Tuesday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 252 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Tuesday. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma. * Timing...11 AM MDT through 7 PM MDT. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Temperatures...In the mid 70s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised. Abrupt changes in wind direction or speed are not expected.
YUMA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Adair; Andrew; Atchison; Buchanan; Caldwell; Clinton; Daviess; De Kalb; Gentry; Grundy; Harrison; Holt; Linn; Livingston; Macon; Mercer; Nodaway; Putnam; Schuyler; Sullivan; Worth FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for DeWitt, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 14:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:10:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: DeWitt; Fayette FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, DeWitt, Fayette, Gonzales, Karnes, and Lavaca. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 258 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cuero, Yoakum, Kenedy, Karnes City, Schulenburg, Hallettsville, Yorktown, Shiner, Flatonia, Moulton, Runge, Smiley, Nordheim, Fayetteville, Hochheim, Cheapside, Westhoff, Thomaston, Ezzell, and Sublime. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DEWITT COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy