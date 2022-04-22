Barefoot at the beach! Prince Louis stars in new adorable photos for his 4th birthday

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Louis stars in new adorable photos for his 4th birthday

By Alexandra Hurtado
 3 days ago

Prince Louis is turning four on April 23! Ahead of their son’s fourth birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released four new photos of their youngest child. “4 years old tomorrow!” a message alongside two pictures shared on the Cambridges’ social media reads.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte make royal Easter debut: Photos

As with Louis’ previous birthday portraits, the images were taken by the Prince’s mom, Kate. The Duchess snapped the pictures earlier this month in Norfolk, where the Cambridges have a country home, Anmer Hall.

One photo shows Louis—dressed in shorts and a gray sweater featuring stars—barefoot in the sand as he adorably charges the camera. In two other pictures, Prince George and Princess Charlotte ’s little brother posed with a ball in his hand. Louis was also caught mid-laugh in a fourth snapshot.

To celebrate his third birthday last year, William and Kate shared a photo of Louis with his red Frog Bike . The Duchess photographed her son before he left for his first day of nursery .

Aside from often taking pictures of her sons and daughter, Kate has a sweet tradition when it comes to her children’s birthdays. During the 2019 holiday special A Berry Royal Christmas , the royal mom of three revealed that she bakes a cake for her kids’ birthdays.

“I love making the cake,” Kate said. “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ‘til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”

