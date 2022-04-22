Florida ‘Lizard King’ gets 7 months in prison for illegal turtle sales

He was too slow to stay ahead of the feds.

A Florida man known as the “Lizard King” was sentenced Wednesday to seven months in prison for illegal turtle sales.

Michael Van Nostrand, 55, sent employees to snatch up wild freshwater turtles in Florida and passed them off as “captive-bred” to buyers, the Justice Department said in a press release .

Catching wild turtles has been illegal in Florida since 2009. The feds said Van Nostrand began his turtle-snatching campaign in April 2017 and it continued through April 2019.

The turtles were sold to overseas buyers through Van Nostrand’s wide-ranging company, Strictly Reptiles, which earned him the “Lizard King” nickname.

The judge said the only reason Van Nostrand wasn’t sentenced to more prison time was because of his declining health. After he leaves prison, he’ll be required to spend one year in home confinement, followed by two years of supervised release.

Van Nostrand pleaded guilty to wildlife smuggling. He was personally fined $100,000, and Strictly Reptiles was fined $150,000.

It’s not the first time the “Lizard King” was caught by the law. In 1998, Van Nostrand was convicted of buying smuggled reptiles from Argentina and Indonesia. He spent eight months in prison.