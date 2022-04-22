ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana police searching for suspect after 1 shot

By Christa Swanson
 3 days ago

TEXARKANA, Ark. ( KTAL/KSHV ) – Police are looking for leads after a person was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening.

Around 6:32 p.m., police received a shots fired call on the 900 block of East Broad St. When officers arrived, they found a person laying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. They rendered aid until an ambulance arrived and took the victim to a local hospital.

The person is in stable condition.

Police made a traffic stop nearby, but that person was cleared and let go. Detective Wayne Easley spoke with witnesses at the scene and is looking for leads on who the suspect might be.

If you have any information on this case contact Detective Easley at (903)-798-3154. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (903)-793-7867 or on the P3Tips app.

