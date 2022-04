BURNABY, B.C. - MSUB's Brittanee Fisher knew from the moment the ball hit her bat, she had slammed home her 41st career home run, setting a new program record. “I think everyone watching the game knew that ball was gone as soon as it hit the bat,” Fisher said in a MSUB release. “It felt awesome to have a no-doubter after hitting a lot of wall-scrapers this year. I just felt so relieved that I was able to pull through with the main goal I had for the season.”

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO