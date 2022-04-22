Jackson State fans are ready for 2022 Spring Football Game

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson State football fans will get to the team make sports history on Sunday, April 24 during the spring football game.

Hundreds of fans are expected to attend JSU’s Fan Fest and spring football game. Pellow Lewis, a sophomore at JSU, said he’s looking forward to playing in the marching band and seeing the fans.

“It’s a great feeling when everyone is screaming, ‘Go the Boom!'” he said.

Jackson State will be the first HBCU to host a nationally televised spring football game.

“It’s opened up a lot of doors for many people and done many things for this school. So if we get more publicity, it can uplift this city,” said Quandavaus Gilliam, a JSU student.

With the fan fun set to kickoff at noon, there will be a special appearance from Head Football Coach Deion Sanders in the tailgate section. The first 100 fans to enter Veterans Memorial Stadium will receive a free t-shirt.

“We are going to the top. That’s where we are aiming for. Nothing but the best for the band and the football team, of course,” said Immanuel Wiggins, a JSU student.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.