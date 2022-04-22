Sentencing rescheduled for Springfield man found guilty of shooting, robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The sentencing of a Springfield man who pleaded guilty in an April 2020 shooting has been delayed to May 2022.

Erick Garcia was arrested following a police investigation into what authorities said was a marijuana sale that turned violent.

In a probable cause statement, officers found a victim with a gun wound in the upper back. A witness told police they and the victim had been communicating with Garcia to sell him two ounces of marijuana. When Garcia met them, he approached the victim’s car with a gun and told Garcia to hand him everything they had.

When the victim attempted to drive away, Garcia fired one shot, striking the victim.

Garcia was also a suspect in another robbery from March 2020, in which a witness described Garcia and several others surrounding the witness’s car, opening all the doors and demanding all of their belongings.

Garcia was charged with first-degree assault, three counts of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and first-degree attempted robbery.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in January 2022. Garcia is now scheduled for sentencing on May 20, 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.