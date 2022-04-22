ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Green Girls Empowered by ING is inspiring future scientists

pix11.com
 3 days ago

A hands-on, innovative program in New York parks is inspiring young girls to explore careers in science. Green Girls Empowered by ING is inspiring...

pix11.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideedition.com

Sister of Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Says He Was 'On His Own His Whole Life'

The man suspected of opening fire on a crowded New York City subway car is a loner who was "on his own his whole life," according to his sister. Catherine James Robinson, in interviews with a handful of media outlets, described her 62-year-old brother as someone who kept to himself, and moved from place to place, never staying long in any of them, she told The New York Times.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Society
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Society
The Independent

NYC wants to help those hit by 'war on drugs' sell legal pot

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he wants the city to promote its impending legal cannabis industry and assist people from minority communities most affected by marijuana-related offenses to become marijuana entrepreneurs.Adams is set to propose Wednesday that the city spend $4.8 million to reach out to those most impacted by the so-called war on drugs. His plan would help them learn about the industry and set up their new small businesses — things like navigating the licensing process and obtaining financing, among other areas.“Now is the time for our city to make proactive investments to ensure...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Metlife Stadium#South Bronx#Harlem Health Wellness#Nypd
Motorious

Car Fished From Creek Turns Out To Be A Coffin For Missing Dad

The family of this missing man finally have some peace with the whereabouts of their beloved father. We cover many funny and interesting topics related to cars and automotive news due to the seemingly constant flow of information in the enthusiast world. However, every now and then, we come across something that shakes us all to the core with its pain and sorrow for all of those involved. This is one of those solemn times as recently a man's body has been found after 18 years of sitting at the bottom of a lake. While it is difficult to digest, this story is not entirely wrong, as the growth of technology allowed the team of divers to uncover his body, and soon many other families will have closure. But who was this man, and why was he destined to a watery grave?
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

BLM activist hits back at New York mayor Eric Adams on Fox News calling him a ‘white man in blackface’

The co-founder of Black Lives Matter (BLM) of Greater New York Hawk Newsome slammed NYC Mayor Eric Adams over his criticism of BLM for not demonstrating against gun violence affecting African Americans in the city. “He’s a white man in blackface,” Mr Newsome said during an appearance on Fox News on Thursday. “This city is a war zone and he can’t stop it.”Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer asked Mr Newsome, “the subject is African Americans, I would also argue white lives matter too, everybody’s life matters here. What the mayor contends though is that the same reaction is not...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
Page Six

Eric Adams dines with ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo again

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo dined with Mayor Eric Adams again Tuesday night at Daniel Boulud’s French eatery Le Pavillon, Page Six has learned. Sources say Cuomo arrived at 7:15 p.m. to the upscale eatery and headed to the back of the restaurant when he spotted Adams’ chief of staff Frank Carone dining with power PR veteran Ken Sunshine. Sunshine was chief of staff for Mayor David Dinkins from 1990 to 1993.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy