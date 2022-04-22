Mass. doc: Comparing COVID-19 deaths to flu deaths

With the BA.2 omicron subvariant continuing to spread across Chicago, Illinois and the U.S., what symptoms should you be watching for?. The “stealth omicron” subvariant has only been the dominant strain of COVID in the United States for less than a month, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now believes that it is responsible for more than 80% of new cases of the virus.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO