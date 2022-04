Follow live reaction as Liverpool kept their Premier League title challenge on track as they overcame a battling and stubborn Everton side at Anfield to leave their Merseyside rivals in the relegation zone.The Reds had been frustrated by the visitors in a feisty derby until Andy Robertson broke the deadlock midway through the second half, as the full-back met Mohamed Salah’s cross at the back post in front of the Kop.Substitutes Luis Diaz and Divock Origi then combined to seal the win - with the Belgian striker scoring another derby goal against Everton, in what was an inspired double change from Jurgen Klopp.The result sees Liverpool close the gap to Manchester City to one point with five matches of the season remaining, while Everton are left in serious danger after Burnley’s win over Wolves earlier in the day saw Frank Lampard’s side drop into the bottom three. Read More Divock Origi finally breaks Everton’s resistance as Liverpool keep title challenge on track

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 22 HOURS AGO