Jurgen Klopp has admitted he had “no idea” Liverpool would be challenging for the quadruple this year after revealing he feared they would spend this season in the Europa Conference League.Liverpool dropped as low as eighth last spring as they suffered six successive home defeats and were without a senior fit specialist centre-back. Now they could become the first club to win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup in the same season and while Klopp believed Liverpool would be better this season, he said they have exceeded his expectations.Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of a 1-1...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO