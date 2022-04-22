ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Hiker in Great Smoky Mountains rescued by helicopter team

By Lexi O'Haver
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29EpyV_0fHW6esy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NXQdG_0fHW6esy00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who fell ill while hiking Friday on the Appalachian Trail in Great Smoky Mountains National Park was rescued by a helicopter team.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park received emergency assistance from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety and their Helo-Aquatic Rescue Team to rescue a hiker from the Appalachian Trail Friday morning.

Hiker found dead on Appalachian Trail identified by GBI

Michael Elmore, 74, of Newville, AL was hiking the Appalachian Trail north from Fontana Lake when he began experiencing severe chest pains. The park’s Emergency Communications Center received a notification of the situation and conducted a complex rescue operation.

The rescue took place at approximately 10:28 a.m. on April 22.

Murder trial in Pigeon Forge diner stabbing set to begin this month

The patient was hoisted into the helicopter through a litter carry out procedure. Elmore was brought to a landing zone and transferred to the Mountain Area Medical Airlift. He was then taken to mission hospital in Asheville, North Carolina for treatment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Accidents
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Smoky Mountains#Rescue Team#Murder#Accident#Gbi Michael Elmore#Wate Com#Pigeon Forge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

8-year-old boy, missing since last year, found in western NC

BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An 8-year-old boy, missing from Florida for months, was found in western North Carolina this week. Asheville Police Department said investigators found 8-year-old Noah Rojas in Boone with his mother, who was on the run. He was reported missing in November 2021. Raquel Gutierrez was...
BOONE, NC
WATE

WATE

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy