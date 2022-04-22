ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willard South elementary tours Republic Amazon ahead of donation on Earth Day

By Ralph Green, Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago

Today at the STL3 Amazon warehouse in Republic, donations went out to several organizations on Earth Day.

This idea came when Willard South Elementary third-grade student Sebastian White sent a letter to Amazon asking them to help out by donating to organizations.

"People might run out of food and that's not going to be good" White said.

Days later Amazon was on board. The new Amazon warehouse donated 10,000 pounds of pet supplies and 800 pounds of food to Castaway Animals Rescue Effort, Republic Animal Control, Morrisville Fire Protection, Ozarks Food Harvest, People Helping People, Women’s Medical Respite, and Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ozarks.

Willard South Elementary kids were all smiles as they got to tour and learn about the new warehouse before helping pack organization's trucks with food and supplies.

"By far that is the neatest part of this entire process and I know what effort Amazon makes to donate to the community, but the fact that the kids are involve takes it to the next level," Republic Mayor Matt Russell said.

Anela Auala, the warehouse's hazardous waste and donation coordinator, said Amazon STL3 donates every week but wanted to get the kids out to see what impact Amazon has on the community and said Earth Day was the perfect day.

"It feels great, it makes me feel happy for a better future because they see what impact this has on the community" Auala said.

In celebration of Earth Month, Amazon is also teaming up with One Tree Planted, which is an environmental charity that supports reforestation around the world. Customers in the U.S. with an Alexa-enabled device can now say “Alexa, grow a tree” to donate $1 to plant one tree through One Tree Planted. Amazon is also donating $1 million dollars to the charity.

Ralph Green is a business reporter with the Springfield News-Leader. Contact him at RAGreen@gannett.com , by phone: (417-536-4061) or on Twitter at RalphGreenNL .

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Willard South elementary tours Republic Amazon ahead of donation on Earth Day

